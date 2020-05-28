Houston Baptist University’s Bailey Zappe and Sam Houston State’s Trace Mascorro were second-team selections on the HERO Sports 2020 FCS Preseason All-American Team released Thursday.

Zappe, a senior from Victoria East, passed for 3,811 yards and 35 touchdowns last season.

Mascorro, a senior from Refugio, who transferred from Texas-El Paso, had 26 tackles, including eight for losses, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble last season.

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21

