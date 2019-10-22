TIVOLI — Tracelyn Ross knew going into her senior season that Refugio had a special group of players.
“Half of us in this group are seniors and I think that has really helped us,” Ross said. “All of these moments are bittersweet, and we want to make sure we go as far as we can and do the best that we can.”
The Lady Cats took on Austwell-Tivoli on Tuesday evening, with the Bobcats winning in three sets, 25-11, 25-16, 25-10 to improve to 26-9 on the season and 11-1 in District 28-2A.
A spike from Tracelyn ross puts Refugio up 6-1 in the first set. pic.twitter.com/lbdhZP0vRc— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) October 22, 2019
The Lady Cats took the first set handily, but Austwell-Tivoli put up a fight in the second set and it was 14-12 before Refugio pulled away.
The third set went similarly to the first, and the Lady Cats scored six straight points to close out the match.
“We spread the ball very well tonight,” said Refugio head coach Selina Hemphill. “Our serve receive was a whole lot better this game and our other hitter were aware and ready to hit all the time. Our blocking was improved as well and all around it was a good performance.”
Refugio take the third set 25-10 over Austwell Tivoli and win the match in 3 sets. pic.twitter.com/iSrXyOrCyv— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) October 22, 2019
For Austwell-Tivoli, the loss came to a tough opponent, and head coach Armand Gonzales hopes the team will be able to bounce back.
“The effort was there,” Gonzales said. “But sometimes you meet a team that’s more athletic or physically capable and that was the case today. But I know these players will respond.”
The Lady Redfish will play Nordheim next Tuesday, with a chance to tie for a Class 1A district title.
“It’s a really big game that we have against Nordheim,” Gonzales said. “We know how much it means and if we win that game, it’s a tie and we’ll have a shot at a district championship so that’s the goal.”
Lia Hernandez on Austwell-Tivoli's loss to Refugio. pic.twitter.com/NgHGXTj6tB— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) October 23, 2019
Austwell-Tivoli senior Lia Hernandez said that the team will be up to the challenge.
“Of course we weren’t expecting to lose to Nordheim the first time around,” Hernandez said. “But we did so now we have to come out even harder and obviously we have to beat them again to advance, but I’m confident and I think we will be able to do that.”
Refugio will face Yorktown on Friday, with a district championship on the line for the Lady Cats as well.
Refugio’s lone loss in district came to the Kitty Cats, but Hemphill hopes the team will have better luck at home.
“They played phenomenal when we faced them on the road, and we came up flat,” Hemphill said. “It was a close game but it still wasn’t our best game, and we’re hoping that on Friday we come out and make it a competition. A tie for district is a good thing because it mean’s a good seed.”
Tracelyn Ross on what makes this group at Refugio special. pic.twitter.com/HernohOTBt— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) October 23, 2019
The Refugio players don’t need be reminded of the importance of the Yorktown game.
“That game is going to be huge, Ross said. “We’re going to come out and try as hard as we can on Friday. Hopefully, we get the win and from there we have to fight in every game in playoffs.”
Refugio 3, Austwell Tivoli 0
Refugio 25, 25, 25
Austwell Tivoli 11,16,10
Highlights - (R) Presleigh Barber 5 digs, 1 kill; Bella Coscetti 6 digs, 4 kills, 7 assists, 3 aces, 2 blocks; Tracelyn Ross 7 kills, 3 digs, 3 blocks, 5 aces; Ashanti Brown 3 kills, 1 ace; Julianna Castellano 6 digs, 2 aces, 11 assist, 1 kill; Chloe Boxell 1 dig, 1 block; Daniella Coronado 3 digs; Mikaila Rojas 13 digs, 7 kills, 1 ace, 2 blocks; Breanna Rodriguez 6 digs, 2 aces, 2 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.