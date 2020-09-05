Bay City's Jessie Oros runs back to the sidelines after pumping ice on his teammates after the Blackcats defeated Edna on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
“It was a good thing in the first game in Memorial Stadium to come out and get a win for the kids and the community,” said first-year Bay City coach Robert Jones. “I’m just so proud of the kids and the coaches. It was pretty sweet to get this victory and I hope we’ve got more to go.”
The Blackcats improved to 2-0 by rolling up 410 yards, while throwing for three touchdowns and running for two others.
“They did a good job of taking away our bread-and-butter play, our power play,” Jones said. “That’s what opened up some of the play-action passes for Avery (Smith). Our receivers stepped up big time. Last week we ran the ball a lot and I told the receivers to stay at it in practice and their time would come.”
Smith rushed for 158 yards and one touchdown and passed for 141 yards and three touchdowns. Davieyon Curtis rushed for 85 yards and one touchdown.
“Even in practice we’re all focused in,” Smith said. “We all love each other as a family. I could do better in the passing game. There are still places I can improve and we can still improve as a team.”
Smith completed 7 of his 20 attempts, but that included touchdown passes of 21 and 49 yards to Ray Bibbins and 4 yards to Ky’Adrian Green in the first half.
Bay City had seven different receivers with a reception.
“That kid is a leader,” Jones said of Smith. “I want the ball in his hand every play. He’s going to make more positive plays than negative plays and it showed tonight again. He’s going to keep on improving and improving.”
The Blackcats fooled the Cowboys (0-2) with a 37-yard halfback pass from Jamorrious Abbott to Amarion Holman on the first play from scrimmage.
But they settled for a 30-yard field goal by Declan O’Neal – the first points scored in the new stadium. O’Neal also kicked a 35-yard field goal in the third quarter.
“I’m glad we’ve got a multiple offense and we can throw it and we need to run the ball we can run the ball,” Jones said. “The kids have bought into that and everybody is playing their role and worked out in our favor tonight.”
Edna scored on a 30-yard field goal by Santiago Villarreal in the second quarter, and a 1-yard run by quarterback Layton Ressman in the third quarter.
“In the first half last week, we played pretty good,” said first-year Edna head coach Jimmie Mitchell. “I thought we could build on that this week. But you’ve got to credit them, they did a good job. We didn’t do anything well really. We left our defense out there too long. It wasn’t a good night all around.”
Edna had 169 yards of offense and lost two fumbles.
“We’re really young and we’re making a lot of young mistakes — more than we made last week,” Mitchell said. “We’ve got to go back to the drawing board and keep pushing.”
The Blackcats realize they’re far from a finished product, but are confident they’re headed in the right direction.
“It always feels good with a win,” Smith said. “When you win this big with this team and this community, it’s a great feeling. When we play as a team, I believe we can compete with anybody in the district and we’ll make a big run.”
Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21
