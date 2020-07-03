Steven Bonuz has mostly good memories of playing at Riverside Stadium with one notable exception.
Bonuz broke his nose while attempting to catch a foul pop behind the plate for Calhoun in a game against Victoria East.
“A foul ball was back there and I tried to make an out,” Bonuz said. “I ended up diving into that wall.”
Calhoun graduate and Texas A&M-Kingsville @JavelinaBSB player Steven Bonuz behind the plate for @VicGeneralsTCL. pic.twitter.com/RZhJBbESW0— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) July 4, 2020
The mishap didn’t stop Bonuz from having an outstanding high school career for the Sandcrabs and earning a scholarship to Texas A&M-Kingsville, where he had his sophomore season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It wasn’t the best feeling,” he said. “We were going to Odessa to go try and win the series and better ourselves in conference. But everything got shut down and it wasn’t a good feeling at all.”
Bonuz was happy to get the opportunity to join the Victoria Generals this summer after playing for the Texarkana Twins in the Texas Collegiate League last summer.
“We wanted him last year with him being so local and so close, but it didn’t work out,” said Generals head coach Michael Oros. “He got a few big knocks in big situations and he came up big for us so he’s going to start tonight and hopefully keep that rolling.”
Bonuz had two hits and two RBIs in the Generals’ 7-6 series-clinching win over the Acadiana Cane Cutters on Thursday night.
Calhoun graduate Steven Bonuz happy to be playing for the Victoria Generals @VicGeneralsTCL this summer. pic.twitter.com/4CL1oFoQJh— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) July 3, 2020
He was looking to continue the hot streak in Friday night’s home opener against the Brazos Valley Bombers at Riverside Stadium.
“My sophomore year, I swung the bat consistently but I want to work to keep growing that and defensively,” he said. “That way I can get more playing time behind the plate and stay in the lineup any way I can.”
Bonuz’s family owns Scully’s Sports Bar & Grill in Port Lavaca, which is open at 50 percent capacity.
Bonuz is staying at home, which allows him to help out when he’s not busy with baseball.
“I have been taking it serious because we have a family-owned bar and grill,” he said. “We’ve been taking precautions trying to keep ourselves safe.”
Bonuz has done his best to stay in shape since the season was shut down. But he knows there’s no substitute for being on the field.
“This is a fun group of guys,” he said. “I’ve been picking people’s brains and taking their advice. Some guys I’ve known and with the others just making friendships that allows you to have a good time.”
Generals drop home opener
The Brazos Valley Bombers (3-1) spoiled the Victoria Generals (2-2) home opener with a 7-3 win on Friday night at Riverside Stadium.
Goliad grad Tuffy Dornburg @tuffy_d of Hendrix College gets a hit for the @VicGeneralsTCL pic.twitter.com/TenxXoSkZE— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) July 4, 2020
The Generals scored a run in the first inning when Hobbs Price tripled and came home on an error.
They added a run in the third when Jonathan Tapia walked, stole second and third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Payton Robertson.
The Generals scored their final run in the seventh when Bryce Grizzaffi walked, stole second and came home on an error.
Generals starting pitcher Isaac Ponce took the loss.
Victoria East grad Alec Cruz now pitching for Coastal Bend College gets an out for the @VicGeneralsTCL pic.twitter.com/0GCl5oRZS1— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) July 4, 2020
Kelby Weyler had three hits for the Bombers, and Shane Sirdashney hit a solo home run.
The teams resume the series at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Stadium.
