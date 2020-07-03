Steven Bonuz has mostly good memories of playing at Riverside Stadium with one notable exception.

Bonuz broke his nose while attempting to catch a foul pop behind the plate for Calhoun in a game against Victoria East.

“A foul ball was back there and I tried to make an out,” Bonuz said. “I ended up diving into that wall.”

The mishap didn’t stop Bonuz from having an outstanding high school career for the Sandcrabs and earning a scholarship to Texas A&M-Kingsville, where he had his sophomore season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It wasn’t the best feeling,” he said. “We were going to Odessa to go try and win the series and better ourselves in conference. But everything got shut down and it wasn’t a good feeling at all.”

Bonuz was happy to get the opportunity to join the Victoria Generals this summer after playing for the Texarkana Twins in the Texas Collegiate League last summer.

“We wanted him last year with him being so local and so close, but it didn’t work out,” said Generals head coach Michael Oros. “He got a few big knocks in big situations and he came up big for us so he’s going to start tonight and hopefully keep that rolling.”

Bonuz had two hits and two RBIs in the Generals’ 7-6 series-clinching win over the Acadiana Cane Cutters on Thursday night.

He was looking to continue the hot streak in Friday night’s home opener against the Brazos Valley Bombers at Riverside Stadium.

“My sophomore year, I swung the bat consistently but I want to work to keep growing that and defensively,” he said. “That way I can get more playing time behind the plate and stay in the lineup any way I can.”

Bonuz’s family owns Scully’s Sports Bar & Grill in Port Lavaca, which is open at 50 percent capacity.

Bonuz is staying at home, which allows him to help out when he’s not busy with baseball.

“I have been taking it serious because we have a family-owned bar and grill,” he said. “We’ve been taking precautions trying to keep ourselves safe.”

Bonuz has done his best to stay in shape since the season was shut down. But he knows there’s no substitute for being on the field.

“This is a fun group of guys,” he said. “I’ve been picking people’s brains and taking their advice. Some guys I’ve known and with the others just making friendships that allows you to have a good time.”

Generals drop home opener

The Brazos Valley Bombers (3-1) spoiled the Victoria Generals (2-2) home opener with a 7-3 win on Friday night at Riverside Stadium.

The Generals scored a run in the first inning when Hobbs Price tripled and came home on an error.

They added a run in the third when Jonathan Tapia walked, stole second and third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Payton Robertson.

The Generals scored their final run in the seventh when Bryce Grizzaffi walked, stole second and came home on an error.

Generals starting pitcher Isaac Ponce took the loss.

Kelby Weyler had three hits for the Bombers, and Shane Sirdashney hit a solo home run.

The teams resume the series at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Stadium.

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. He has worked at the Advocate since 1982. He has a bachelor's degree from SMU and a master's degree from UCLA.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.