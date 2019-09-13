PORT LAVACA — The Nuevo Leon Tigres traveled more than 300 miles from Monterrey, Mexico, to Port Lavaca for a chance at redemption against the Calhoun Sandcrabs on Friday night. Calhoun defeated Nuevo Leon last season in an offensive shootout, besting the Tigres 55-47.
The Tigres must have had revenge on their minds because they held the Sandcrabs to a season-low 308 yards rushing and only three touchdowns, beating Calhoun 37-21.
“I hope this loss gets our kids focused," said Coach Richard Whitaker. "I hope they understand they have to come to practice every day and go to work and we’ll get better as a football team."
“We had a lot of stupid penalties tonight,” Whitaker added. “Those kinds of things are uncalled for, and if you go out there and make stupid mistakes, you’re just not going to win. Those are the things that we really have to get taken care of.”
The game started very evenly matched with Nuevo Leon striking first on a 6-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Raul Ontiveros to slot receiver Aldo Herrera. Calhoun answered with a 15-play drive that ended with the area’s leading rusher, junior fullback Steve Johnson, pounding it into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown.
With Nuevo Leon moving the ball down the field with two big passing plays, they attempted a third but were denied when Calhoun’s cornerback, junior Jarius Stewart, made an acrobatic one-handed interception on the first play of the second quarter to give the Sandcrabs offense the ball and the momentum.
That momentum was short-lived with Calhoun punting twice, giving up a field goal and then a touchdown on a 65-yard bomb launched by Nuevo Leon quarterback Rodolfo Aguilar to reciever Aldo Herrera for Herrera’s second score of the night, putting the Tigres up 17-7.
With time running out in the half, Calhoun looked to make it a one-score game but missed a long field goal attempt and went into the locker room trailing at halftime for the first time this season.
“We were trailing to this team last year at the half and came back in the second half, played really well and ending up winning that game,” Whitaker said.
“Last week's game wasn’t flawless by any means, but we played really well on both sides of the ball. Tonight, I bet you we didn’t execute five plays correctly, and that’s very frustrating because we’re better than that.”
It looked as if Calhoun made the right adjustments during halftime, starting their first drive of the third quarter with a 10-play, 88-yard drive that ended with a rushing touchdown from quarterback Conner Kestler, cutting Nuevo Leon’s lead to 3 points, making it 17-14.
But the depth of the Tigres seemed to be a little too much for the Sandcrabs with Nuevo Leon opting to use their third quarterback, Angel Fernandez, to start the second half. Fernandez marched Nuevo Leon right down the field, scoring on an 11-yard quarterback sneak to make it a two-possession game at 23-14.
With the game still in reach for the Sandcrabs and Nuevo Leon knowing how fast Calhoun could score, the Tigres went for the, kill adding two more touchdowns – another on the ground by quarterback Angel Fernandez and one through the air on a 35-yard pass from Nuevo Leon’s fourth quarterback of the evening, Jean Morales – to give them a commanding 37-14 lead.
Calhoun’s Sean Flores added a touchdown with :17 left in the game to make the score 37-21, but the game was too far out of reach at that point.
“We need to cut down on the talking,” said fullback Steve Johnson. “Everything we’ve done to this point doesn’t prove anything. We need to focus in practice and listen to Coach. Everybody came in here complacent, and the turnout was the turnout.”
Calhoun has a bye week before they travel to Gregory Portland to face the Wildcats for a homecoming game Sept. 27.
“Sometimes it’s great to be humbled, and I would much rather us be humbled in preseason than in district,” said Whitaker. “So hopefully this is going to get our kids refocused and get us hungry and get us ready to go.”
“Everything starts with practice,” Johnson added. “If we practice good, we play good. Hopefully we learn from this. We need to do all we can to prepare during the bye week so we can get ready for Gregory Portland. This loss just got us prepared for district. This is when it starts, and we’ll be ready.”
