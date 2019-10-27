1. Titans, Warriors fighting for playoff spots
Victoria West (4-4, 4-2) is currently sitting in a three-way tie for second place in District 15-5A, Division I after a 35-16 win over Flour Bluff last Friday. The win was the third straight for the Warriors and improved their chances of making the playoffs.
It will all come down to this Friday for West. The team will face Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (6-2, 4-2), which is coming off a double overtime loss to Corpus Christi Miller.
With a win, West would find itself alone in second place in district, but a loss would bring tie-breakers into play. While the Warriors hold the tie-breaker over Flour Bluff, they do not against Victoria East.
The Titans stayed in playoff contention as well last week with a 38-19 victory over Corpus Christi Ray. The Titans find themselves alone in fifth place in district. The Titans will play Corpus Christi Moody (4-4, 3-3) Saturday.
East would come a step closer to a playoff spot with a victory before heading into its bye week in the the final week of the regular season.
2. Basketball season is here
High school basketball is upon us, and with it comes the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Preseason Poll.
For the UIL girls in Class 4A, Beeville is ranked No. 17 and El Campo is ranked No. 25. In Class 3A, Schulenburg is ranked No. 9. Falls City is ranked No. 14 in Class 2A, while Moulton is ranked No. 4 in Class 1A.
For the UIL boys, Hallettsville is ranked No. 16 in Class 3A, Yorktown is ranked No. 18 in Class 2A and Moulton is ranked No. 20 in Class 1A.
In the private school boys rankings, St. Joseph is ranked No. 3 in Class 5A and Shiner St. Paul is ranked No. 8 in Class 2A.
In the private school girls rankings, Hallettsville Sacred Heart is ranked No. 5 in Class 3A and Shiner St. Paul is ranked No 4 in Class 2A.
Moulton and Shiner St. Paul lead the way, having both boys and girls teams ranked in the state. It’s shaping up to be an exciting basketball season.
3. Louise gets in the win column
Louise (1-7, 1-1) got its first win of the season last week, squeaking out a 13-12 victory over Somerville. The win broke a 10-game losing streak dating back to last season.
It was the first game of the season where the Hornets scored over seven points and the first time they held their opponent under 20 points.
Up next for Louise is Snook. The Bluejays are 3-5 on the season and 1-1 in district. They come off a 34-8 loss to Flatonia and will be determined to hang on to the second spot in district. It will be a stiff test for Louise to get its second straight win.
4. East, West meet in district volleyball finale
Victoria East and Victoria West will face off Tuesday in both teams’ District 30-5A finale. For the Lady Titans (12-24, 5-10), it will be their final game of the season. East is currently out of the playoff race and will be looking for its first win over West.
The Warriors (33,7, 15-0), on the other hand, have already clinched the district championship and will be looking to close things out with a win to secure an unbeaten district season and continue the team’s success before heading into the playoffs.
5. Local schools bring runners to regional cross country meets
The area is filled with runners competing in cross country regional meets this week.
In Class 5A, Calhoun’s Emme O’Donnell will be looking to qualify for state for the third straight year, and Phoebe Huang will be in contention for a state spot as well. O’Donnell finished first in the district meet with a time of 19:23, while Huang came in second with a time of 19:57.25
Victoria East’s Isabella Roth came in sixth at the regional meet with a time of 21:29.49, and Victoria West’s Kailee Marques came in eighth with a time of 21:38. Both will be searching for a berth in the state meet.
On the boys side, Calhoun’s Daniel Sanchez finished sixth in the district meet with a time of 17:13.37 and Bryce Tomasek finished eighth with a time of 17:22.12.
All will be competing Monday at the Region IV-5A meet at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
In Class 4A, Cuero’s Will Green and Brook Wendel both came in the top three in the district meet. With their finishes, the two qualified for the regional meet Monday in Corpus Christi.
Industrial qualified for regionals as a team for both boys and girls. The boys came in first and were crowned district champions at the district meet, and the girls came in third place. Both will run Monday at Texas A&M Corpus Christi in search of a berth in the UIL state meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.