Warriors have chance at second place in district
After a 9-6 win over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, Victoria West (5-4, 5-2) is on the verge of a playoff berth and could potentially gain home field and second in district with a win this Thursday over Corpus Christi Ray.
Kase Eliot was the hero for the Warriors last week. He scored all nine points and kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime. With the win, West is now in second place in District 15-5A, Division I.
Tyvon Hardrick ran for 119 yards in the game, and Donovan Harris threw for 88 and rushed for 47. The Warriors also got their first two interceptions of the season. Jonathan Buckner's second-quarter interception at the goal line helped turn the tide in West's favor, and John Martinez also picked off a pass.
West has now won four games in a row and will look to continue that this week.
Corpus Christi Ray (2-7, 1-6) has struggled this season. The Texans' lone district win came against Corpus Christi Carroll, which is winless on the season.
Robert Vasquez is Ray's most dangerous weapon. The quarterback has passed for more than 1,000 yards on the season and rushed for more than 500. If the Warriors are to secure home field in the first round of the playoffs, they will need to slow him down.
East clings to slim playoff hopes
The side effect of the Warriors' success has been the deteriorating chances of the Titans making the playoffs.
East came away with a 48-35 win over Corpus Christi Moody last Saturday but again saw its chances of making the playoffs decrease with the Warriors beating Veterans Memorial.
The Titans will have a bye this week and need Corpus Christi Carroll to come away with its first win in 23 games. It will be no easy task for the Tigers as they face Veterans Memorial, and the Eagles will still be fighting for the third seed in District 15-5A, Division I.
West volleyball faces Calallen
Victoria West will play in the bi-district round of the playoffs Tuesday. The District 30-5A champs' first-round opponent is the fourth-seeded Calallen Wildcats. The Wildcats finished with a 6-6 record in Division 29-5A, while the Warriors went undefeated in district with a 16-0 record.
Attacking the ball, Ivanna Alvarez is the player to watch for Calallen; she leads the team in kills. Defensively, Alvarez also is an important player for the Wildcats as she leads the team in blocks, while Alyssa Rodriguez is first on the team in digs. Reagan Tennill is the team's best setter and has more than 400 assists on the season.
West will rely on Piper Kallman, Kia Willborn and Madyson Dybala on digs and assists, and the team likes to spread things around with kills.
Calhoun can clinch share of district title
The Sandcrabs (7-2, 5-1) faced an important game against San Antonio Southside last week and came out on top 47-27 in a District 15-5A, Division II game.
Connor Kestler led the way for Calhoun, rushing for 271 yards and five touchdowns and adding 93 yards and a touchdown through the air. Steve Johnson ran for 80 yards, while Jarius Stewart rushed for 78 and had 77 yards receiving along with two total touchdowns.
Stewart also made an impact on the defensive end, intercepting a pass and making two pass deflections, while Cade Kveton ended the night with 10 tackles, including one sack.
The Sandcrabs will face Calallen this week with a chance to secure a share of the district title. A win would put Calhoun in first when it comes to playoff seeding, but a loss and an Alice win would put the Sandcrabs in third place in district with a likely trip to the valley for the first round of the playoffs.
Yorktown goes into playoffs after going undefeated in district
The Kitty Kats come off a District 28-2A season in which the team went 14-0 and clinched the top seed in the district over Refugio. The team will play against Flatonia on Monday in the opening round of the playoffs.
Katy Gwosdz, a senior on the team, is a key offensive player and leads the Kitty Kats in both kills and blocks on the season. Katelyn Dobbs is an important player for the team in all facets. The junior leads the team in digs and is second on the team in kills and aces. Makenna Preslar leads the team in assists, and Seely Metting also plays a big role in that department.
The Kitty Kats will need Gwosdz and Dobbs to lead the way against Flatonia and secure a berth in the area round of the playoffs.
