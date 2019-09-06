For Dorien Hights, Friday’s game against Cuero had a special feeling.
“We heard the noise coming into this game,” Heights said. “I don’t think Cuero expected us to come out as hard as we did, and we proved how good we are.”
Yoakum, led by a strong defense and quarterback Blake Gordon, steamrolled over Cuero 40-21 in their week two matchup at Gobbler Stadium. With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 1-1, while the Gobblers dropped to 1-1 as well.
Hights said that the players came to practice with a different mentality after Yoakum’s opening week loss to Boerne.
“Everyone came into practice and worked even harder,” Heights said. “The coaches motivated us, and we just wanted to make up for last week.”
Yoakum came out with a strong first half, shutting the Gobblers out and scoring 26 points in the first two quarters. Bulldog head coach Bo Robinson said the defenses effort was a huge factor in the Yoakum’s success.
“We played really good defense the first half, everyone came out firing and gave great effort,” he said. “The second half I thought we got tired, but that’s the product of having so many kids playing both ways, we held on and that’s the important thing.”
Gordon ran the ball for 244 yards and one score while also throwing the ball for 186 yards and two touchdowns. Hights ran the ball for 104 yards and two scores.
Yoakum reeled off a number of big plays, including six plays of over 50 yards.
“Yoakum has great speed,” said Cuero head coach Travis Reeve. We have to learn how to attack speed with speed. Sometimes you don’t learn until you’ve seen that on the field, but our guys have to take what happened tonight and learn from it and continue to get better.”
Reeve credited Yoakum for the teams strong play, and said that the Gobblers have to continue to improve.
“Those guys played exceptionally well,” Reeve said. “They executed well, took care of the ball and played a great game.”
Despite the loss, Reeve said there were positives for the Gobblers to take from the game.
“We came back in the second half and scored 21 points” Reeve said. “We didn’t lay down and let them take it to us, the guys fought and executed. Now we just have to find a way to do that for 48 minutes.”
Cuero running back and linebacker Jackson Hardwick said that the Gobblers didn’t come out with the correct mindset to open the game.
“I think when we came out we didn’t have our head in it, Hardwick said. “We weren’t ready to play tonight, but we’re going to continue to get better and improve and come back better next week.”
Hardwick said it was important for himself and his teammates to learn from loss moving forward.
“This is just something to learn from, and we will be better after this. We have to continue to get better and one we get everything down, were going to be even stronger.”
