Latavian Johnson had no idea he'd be the starting quarterback for Victoria East when he woke up Friday morning, let alone lead the Titans to victory over crosstown rival Victoria West.
But Johnson received the news from East head coach Roland Gonzalez before the game and quickly prepared himself for the moment.
"I've only been practicing running back, and then Coach told me I'm going to be the starting quarterback," Johnson said. "Of course I got the chills in my stomach, and it made me nervous. But I had my teammates there to support to me. It felt great knowing I could do it."
Johnson rushed for 119 yards and scored on a 3-yard touchdown run to help lead the Titans to their first win of the season – a 21-14 District 15-5A, Division I win over the Warriors on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
Victoria East takes home the boot for the second straight season. The Titans own a 7-3 record against their crosstown rival since both schools opened in 2010. @VEHSTitans pic.twitter.com/BDaZNTVkVY— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) September 21, 2019
Johnson replaced starting quarterback Ethan White, who did not play Friday night.
The reason for White's absence was not available Friday night.
"It feels great knowing we worked as a team - especially against West," Johnson said. "We played better than our last games and had more chemistry. We had the determination to get things done."
Latavian Johnson had a huge game for East. He talks about leading his team to a win over their crosstown rivals. pic.twitter.com/tEFVuOpMTJ— thomasrmartinez (@thomasrmartinez) September 21, 2019
The Titans (1-3, 1-1) now own a 7-3 edge over their crosstown rival since both schools opened in 2010.
"We always talk about overcoming adversity because in life, you're always going to be faced with it," Gonzalez said. "Tonight, it was such a great learning opportunity for our kids. The mantra has always been 'United we stand, divided we fall.'"
The Titans struck first on a 6-yard touchdown run by William Garley in the first quarter.
West (1-3, 1-1) answered on a 4-yard touchdown run by Chase Patek in the second quarter, and the Warriors held onto a 7-6 halftime lead.
Garley, who led East with 140 yards rushing, gave East the lead in the third quarter on his second touchdown of the night – a 30-yard touchdown run.
Johnson secured the two-point conversion to give East a 14-7 edge to start the fourth quarter.
"It all started with Latavian, and he didn't do it by himself," Gonzalez said. "He had a great supporting cast around him. We talked about discipline and making good choices. We were smart about our actions, and it was nice to see everything come to fruition."
The Titans held onto a 21-7 lead until 2:35 was left in the game when West running back Tyvon Hardrick scored on a 16-yard touchdown run.
Hardrick finished with a team-high 126 yards to lead the Warriors' offense.
West quarterback Donovan Harris rushed for 30 yards and passed for 31 yards.
The Titans' defense intercepted three passes, which included two in the first half by defensive back Trent Nieto and another in the fourth quarter by linebacker Ethan Farias.
Trent Nieto had 2 INTs in the first half. He talks about the game. pic.twitter.com/e9q8TPZGXl— thomasrmartinez (@thomasrmartinez) September 21, 2019
"It felt great," Nieto said. "I was at the right place at the right time, and my teammates had my back. We want to keep the momentum going and keep winning in district."
The Titans continue district play next Friday on the road against Corpus Christi Carroll.
The Tigers are coming off a 30-8 loss to Corpus Christi Moody.
East defeated Carroll 51-21 last season.
"After this week, we have to take this win and build on it," Gonzalez said. "Hopefully we can have a chance to put a few more together and continue to work hard."
"We want to keep the momentum going as we continue the season," Johnson added. "We want to make progress as we go along"
NOTE: Victoria East senior Christian Macias was named the Most Valuable Player of Friday's game by the Victoria ISD Education Foundation. Macias was awarded a check for $1,000 and the traveling trophy. The $1,000 cash award is sponsored by Dr. Sanjeev Bhatia, owner of Crossroads Health Center, and his wife, Vandana R. Bhatia. The MVP’s high school may use the $1,000 cash prize in a positive way that will enrich, inspire or enhance opportunities for its students. The traveling trophy will be displayed at each campus, signifying annual bragging rights.
Victoria East senior Christian Macias was named the most valuable player of Friday’s game. Macias was awarded a check for $1,000, which was sponsored by Dr. Sanjeev Bhatia, owner of Crossroads Health Center, and his wife Vandana R. Bhatia. @VEHSTitans pic.twitter.com/5UWqLQJG52— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) September 21, 2019
