EDNA — For the second straight week, Industrial was 1 yard away from losing its top spot in district.
And for the second straight week, Industrial made a stop at its own 1-yard-line to win the game.
“Our defense has resiliency; two weeks in a row we’ve had teams get down to the 1-yard-line on their final possession and we’ve stopped them,” said Industrial head coach Jamie Dixon. “Our defensive staff and these kids that play on defense, they’re fighters and they do a great job.”
Industrial offensive lineman Blake Rogers hugs fullback Carson Kolb while celebrating after winning the Lavaca River Shootout against Edna, becoming the District 14-5A, Division I champions at Cowboy Stadium on Friday.
Industrial head coach Jamie Dixon hugs defensive coordinator Craig Nairn after the Cobras won the Lavaca River Shootout against Edna, becoming the District 14-5A, Division I champions at Cowboy Stadium on Friday.
Industrial tight end Kaleb Figirova and offensive lineman Tristan Bermea celebrate after winning the Lavaca River Shootout against Edna, becoming the District 14-5A, Division I champions at Cowboy Stadium on Friday.
Industrial offensive lineman Tristan Bermea celebrates after the Cobras won the Lavaca River Shootout against Edna, becoming the District 14-5A, Division I champions at Cowboy Stadium on Friday.
“It was a huge goal for us to get this win,” said Industrial running back Blayne Moreland. “We wanted to finish with an undefeated record in district, get that district title and bring home the Lavaca River trophy that we’ve never had since it’s been around. It was a huge win for us.”
Kacen Sanchez opened the scoring with five minutes left in the first quarter to give Edna an early lead.
Moreland answered with a three-yard run and a two-point run early in the second quarter to switch momentum back to the Cobras. Karston Wimberly added to Industrial’s lead with just over a minute left in the second quarter, finding Noah Perry on a 26-yard pass.
Wimberly threw another touchdown pass, this time to Devin Barr with just over three minutes left in the third quarter, but Edna answered back early in the fourth with a 4-yard touchdown run from De’Qare Brown.
Industrial got the ball back but fumbled. Edna drove the field and got the ball to the 1-yard line, but the drive stalled there. After two straight plays of keeping them out of the endzone, the Industrial defense forced a fumble on fourth down with just over a minute left in the game.
The win clinched a district championship for Industrial and a No. 1 seed in the first round of the playoffs.
“This was important for us,” Dixon said. “You want the number one seed, our region is a tough region and I wanted (to be) on that side of the bracket. We are going to have tough games; it’s going to be a slobber-knocker every week.”
While Industrial was celebrating, Edna was processing the loss to its rival.
“I told the kids to go with the day, take tonight and just feel,” said Edna head coach Robert Draper. “This is a big rivalry. They wanted to beat these guys, and they played their hearts out. I was so proud of the way we played and the way we came back and fought.”
Edna dropped to the third seed with the loss and will play Palacios next week in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
“All we have to do is reset and focus on next week,” said Sanchez, a senior running back for Edna. “We just have to forget about tonight and put it behind us because there’s nothing we can do about it now.”
The Cobras are still waiting to see who their opponent is for next week's game, but Moreland said the team will be ready no matter who they play.
“Our focus has to be highly intense,” Moreland said. “Just like with this game, we didn’t come into this game thinking it was something to be taken lightly. We knew it was going to be a dogfight, and that’s how we are going to go into the next game.”
