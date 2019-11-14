Logan Long and the Edna Cowboys understand the key to their offense is one yard at a time. The Cowboys ran the ball 60 times for 325 yards to defeat the Palacios Sharks 28-14 in a Class 3A, Division I BI-District playoff matchup Thursday evening in Wharton.
Edna (8-3) ran behind a dominate offensive line, using multiple running backs to churn out 20 first downs, while completely controlling the clock and tempo of the game.
“The offensive line was great tonight. They are always great, and they always play hard,” said Long. “It was good to get a win. It’s fun to get to play another week.”
The start of the ballgame was ominous for both teams as they each turned the ball over on their first possession. Edna saw its first drive stall as it put the ball on the ground early into the drive.
As Palacios quarterback Anthony White was beginning to get in rhythm throwing the ball, Long made a great read and picked off a White attempt.
“I was just doing what I’m coached to do,” Long said.
Edna settled down following the turnover and churned the ball downfield as Long finished the lengthy drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.
Palacios (8-3), battling all evening, converted four fourth-down opportunities in the second quarter. White was able to convert two of those on passes to Camron Polk. On their first possession of the second quarter, the third time was the charm for the Cowboys, as they forced a Shark turnover on downs, following two successful Shark fourth-down conversions.
Edna followed the change of possession by marching down the field, scoring on a 3-yard run by De’Qare Brown. Long ran in the two-point conversion, giving Edna a 14-0 lead late in the second quarter.
Battling back, White found Polk crossing the middle of the field for 72 yards before he was dragged down by a Cowboy defender. White then quickly hit Polk once again, this time for an 11-yard touchdown. Edna 14-7 led going into half time.
“Our kids are resilient. Palacios is a great team. Their quarterback (White), receiver (Polk), and their running back are really good. Coach Graves does a great job, and they have a really good scheme,” Edna coach Robert Draper said. “We thought that we could grind it out, and win it like Edna does, by grinding it out.”
Palacios opened the second half with the football, only to be forced to punt.
Edna then put together a lengthy, time-consuming drive, culminating with Brown scoring his second touchdown of the game, this time from just a yard out.
The Cowboys rolled the dice by attempting an onside kick. Santiago Villanueva dribbled the ball down the field, as his teammates jumped on the ball for the recovery. The onside recovery kept the Cowboy offense on the field, and closed out the third quarter limiting the Sharks to a mere four offensive plays, including a punt.
However, the Shark defense forced a fumble as the Cowboys were entering the end zone. Palacios recovered the ball for a touchback.
Edna was able to hold the Shark offense in check, and following a Shark turnover on downs, the Cowboys scored on a Kacen Sanchez 4-yard run, increasing their lead to 28-7 with 5:41 remaining in the game.
Seconds later, White, who had an impressive 220 yards in the air on the night, hit Daniel Gonzales for a 47 yard score, concluding the scoring for the evening.
“Our kids have been playing well. We knew we were going to have a tough job ahead of us, especially playing Edna. They’re a top-tier team in their district, just like we are. Unfortunately, playing a Slot-T team that has been doing it for years, limited our possessions. We had opportunities, we just didn’t capitalize on one or two of them, which cost us the game,” Palacios coach Chad Graves said.
The future is bright as Palacios will have White at the helm as a sophomore next year after an outstanding freshman year.
“He’s going to be special. It’s still a learning progression for him. This is his first year at this level, playing on Friday nights, and he has handled it very well,” said Graves.
The win sets up a second-round matchup against George West for the Cowboys. The game date and time are to be determined.
