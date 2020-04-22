Football was Christian Gomez’s favorite sport for most of his life.
But Gomez had a change of heart during his junior year at Edna.
“When I was younger, I wanted to be a football player and track was just a side sport,” Gomez said. “But I got to thinking about the future and how football might affect my physical form and I might get hurt. I just got more into track and I figured track would be easier. I got really good at it and we’ll see where I go with it.”
Gomez continued to excel in football, earning all-state honors during his senior season on the offensive line.
But his success in track and field not only led him to the 2019 state meet, but also helped him to secure a scholarship.
Gomez has signed with The University of The Incarnate Word to throw the shot put and possibly the discus and hammer.
“It was actually one of my last two choices,” Gomez said. “But as things went on, I really liked what I saw.”
Gomez hasn’t been able to visit the San Antonio campus because of the spread of COVID-19.
“I’m really into track, so I’ve seen it in the past,” he said. “I was able to look at the virtual tour. It’s a very nice campus.”
Gomez won the bronze medal in the shot put at last year’s state meet and was off to a good start to his senior season.
He set a personal best and a meet record at the Shirley Frnka Relays in Goliad with a throw of 57 feet, 4 inches, and had been throwing up to 60 feet in practice.
He was also having success in the discus, winning the Goliad meet with a throw of 137-7.
But his hopes of returning to the state meet were dashed when the UIL announced Friday that all spring sports were canceled.
Gomez had an idea of what was coming and had moved from the 12-pound shot used in high school to what he will be throwing in college.
“We had already switched over to a 16-pounder because we thought this is what was going to happen,” he said. “We had kind of already accepted it for now. We knew we could have always switched back, and I probably would have won the shot put and in the discus maybe top three.”
Gomez plans to continue working out so he can be ready for next season.
“I’ve always worked with my father (Rey Gomez),” he said. “We’re still throwing right now. We throw pretty much six days a week.”
