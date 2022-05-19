COLLEGE STATION — For El Campo softball, history has been written.
On Thursday, El Campo softball made waves in its statsheet by going the furthest it has ever gone in the UIL Texas Softball State Championships in 22 years. Nearly an even 100 miles away from El Campo High School, the Ricebirds took the field at Texas A&M Softball’s Davis Diamond in the Class 4A Regional semifinal against the Lake Belton Broncos.
El Campo pitcher Carlee Bubela said as a pitcher, she felt honored to be a part of a team cementing the sports archives.
“It's been a really long time since we’ve gotten to the fourth round,” Bubela said. “To be a part of it is really exciting. It's really special, because I get to be a part of it.”
While Bubela did help her team along the journey, her one strikeout was outshined by Lake Belton pitcher Shelby Schultz. The sophomore Bronco posted 13 strikeouts, 12 of which she struck the batters out swinging.
“I did throw a little bit slower today,” Bubela said. “It was a lot easier to hit, so tomorrow I will just have to do a bit more and throw a little bit faster.”
Lake Belton was the first to get on the scoreboard, 2-0, with a home run in the top of the third from Madison Lux with Autumn Holman already on base.
However, the Ricebirds were not to be counted out, with senior third baseman Alyssa Mendez easily establishing herself as the hitter of the fame for El Campo.
Although it didn’t result in a run, Mendez hit one deep to right field for a double. Though, she didn’t stop her momentum there.
“I want to go far with this team,” Mendez said “I think we definitely have the potential. We just have got to keep pushing it.”
In the bottom of the sixth, Mendez once again hit her sweet spot in right field for an RBI, allowing Morgan Russell to run home following getting on base on an error from Lake Belton shortstop Casey Schultz.
El Campo head coach Hailey Colwell watching and coaching Mendez to thrive in the playoffs as a senior was extra special.
“Mendez is a great kid. She stepped up in the playoffs round tremendously as a senior,” Colwell said. “She’s getting after it, and she’s being a good teammate leading the pack. I couldn’t ask for a better third baseman.”
Unfortunately for the Ricebirds, this momentum wasn’t enough and Game 1 of the semifinals series went to Lake Belton off of a strikeout in the bottom of the seventh.
“The girls have done a great job,” Colwell said. “We have battled back every single weekend, and it looks like we'll have to battle back again.”
First pitch for Game 2 of the series is set for 5 p.m. Friday, once again at Davis Diamond.
