WHARTON – El Campo’s game against Wharton was about more than bragging rights for fullback Johntre Davis.
The Wharton County rivalry was a family affair for Davis, a sophomore, and his brother Joerell, a senior, who plays for the Tigers.
“I knew it was going to be a great experience,” Johntre Davis said. “We both have the same number.”
The No. 3s squared off for the first time since they played youth football in the Ricebirds’ 31-13 win over Wharton on Friday night at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium.
The newly renovated stadium was dedicated in the name of the former Wharton coach before the game.
Joseph’s son, Gary, was on hand for the ceremony, along with former Wharton players, who served as honorary captains.
Johntre Davis made the family showdown a memorable one for himself and El Campo (4-0) by rushing for a game-high 159 yards and one touchdown.
“That’s the name of this rivalry,” said El Campo coach Wayne Condra. “You’ve got brothers against brothers and cousins against cousins. That’s what makes it very special.”
The Ricebirds dominated statistically, rushing for 348 yards and averaging over 6 yards per carry.
But El Campo lost three fumbles, including two in the first half. Wharton took a brief 13-9 lead in the second quarter.
“I’d feel really good if we would just execute and don’t self-destruct,” said Wharton coach Chad Butler. “We could have been in this thing at the end. You can’t miss opportunities.”
Joerell Davis did his part for the Tigers (1-3) by catching five passes for 90 yards and a touchdown. He also recovered one of his brother’s fumbles.
“We have the right mindset,” he said. “It’s just sometimes we start feeling ourselves. We did well in the first half. In the second half, I don’t know what happened.”
El Campo relied on its rushing attack, which was led by Davis, who had 21 carries, and Reuben Owens, who had 105 yards on 17 carries.
Charles Shorter added 10 attempts for 69 yards and two touchdowns, and quarterback Clay Jung had six carries for 19 yards and one touchdown.
“They’re tough to bring down,” Butler said. “Our defense got us out of some bad situations, and on offense, we quit answering. That made it hard.”
El Campo kept constant pressure on Wharton quarterback Donovan Krushall and limited the Tigers to 91 yards in the second half.
“They’ve got a heck of a football team,” Condra said. “You know they’re going to play their best against us, and they did that. But I thought our kids responded well.
“We had some things not go our way in the first half. But we came out in the second half and the defense got some pressure on the quarterback and the offense took control of the line of scrimmage.”
The Davis brothers got together after the game to say goodbye and wish each other good luck.
“It was great,” Joerell Davis said. “But I didn’t say much to my teammates about playing against him. I just kept to myself. I’m just the quiet one.”
“It was fun,” Johntre Davis added. “It was definitely something to remember.”
NOTES: El Campo leads the series with Wharton 68-23-3 and has won 16 of the last 18 meetings.
