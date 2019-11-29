BASTROP – El Campo Head Coach Wayne Condra knew his team had its hands full with the Liberty Hill Panther running attack as soon as the game began.
“They popped us a couple times, and we missed a tackle here and there,” Condra said. “The thing about it is, I thought we did a good job stopping the run at times.”
The Panthers kept the ball on the ground all evening as they churned their way to a 24-6 Class 4A, Division I regional playoff win Friday night.
The Ricebirds could not get much going early in the game as a stout Panthers defensive line held the running back duo of Johntre Davis and Charles Shorter in check.
The game began with a bang for the Ricebirds defense as they forced and recovered a Panther fumble on the Panthers’ first possession of the game.
The Ricebird offense then took a gamble on fourth-and-one, only to be shut down by a relentless Panthers front seven.
Following the turnover on downs, Panther running back Trey Seward found a crease in the Ricebirds defensive front, and sprinted 78 yards for a quick score at 8:38 in the first quarter.
Forcing a punt on the following El Campo possession, Panthers fullback Blake Simpson followed a trap block and broke free for 73 yards before being stopped just short of the goal line. Nash Robinson followed the Simpson run with a 6-yard touchdown run, giving Liberty Hill a 14-0 advantage.
El Campo continued to struggle offensively, while its defense tightened things up a bit in the second quarter. Liberty Hill kicker Matthew Shipley lined up for a 45-yard field goal at the 6 minute mark in the second quarter, only to see the kick sail wide right.
El Campo’s offense continued to struggle as Liberty Hill defensive back Preston Shepard intercepted a Ricebirds pass.
The El Campo defense once again forced another long field-goal attempt. This time it was Mason Shipley trotting out for the 47-yard attempt. With a nice wind at his back, he put the ball through the uprights with a minute to go in the first half, giving the Panthers a 17-0 halftime lead.
“Our defense battled their tails off. The thing that hurt us is that, offensively, we could not get anything going,” Condra said.
The Ricebirds defense played well in the second half, allowing just one score on Robinson’s second rushing touchdown, a one-yard dive with one second remaining in the third quarter.
El Campo’s offense found a bit of success moving the ball in the second half as Davis and Shorter continued to grind out tough runs.
Early in the fourth quarter, Ricebirds quarterback Cullen Braden found a wide-open Conner Williams for a 61-yard reception. El Campo was able to capitalize off of the long pass when Davis dove into the end zone from two yards out, putting El Campo on the board.
“We did a heck of a job. We tried hard and played our hearts out until the end,” said Davis.
El Campo finishes the season with a 10-3 record.
Condra was pleased with his team’s effort this season, especially his seniors.
“It was a great job by our seniors and all of our players. They worked hard all of offseason and over the summer, and proved people wrong,” he said.
