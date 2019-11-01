Victoria West kicker Kase Eliot successfully scores the Warriors' first field goal to win Friday night's District 15-5A, Division I game against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at Memorial Stadium. The Warriors beat the Eagles 9-6 in overtime.
Victoria West running back Chase Patek runs the ball as teammate Donovan Harris blocks during Friday night's District 15-5A, Division I game against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial at Memorial Stadium.
Facing a fourth down in overtime, Kase Eliot was just as confident as he would have been about any other field goal.
“It just kind of comes natural to me,” Eliot said. “I’ve always been someone that’s able to remain focused, and it helped that my teammates and coaches gave me my space and allowed me to focus and concentrate on what I needed to do.”
Evan Lewis | elewis@vicad.com
Eliot’s kick from 33 yards sailed through the uprights in overtime to give Victoria West (5-4, 5-2) a 9-6 win over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (6-3, 4-3) and put the Warriors in second place in District 15-5A, Division I. Eliot ended up scoring all nine points in the game for West.
“Kase’s work ethic matches what he puts on the field,” said West head coach Courtney Boyce. “And what you saw tonight was just proof of the pudding.”
It was a tight game throughout. Neither team was able to find points in the first quarter. Veterans Memorial struck early in the second with a three-yard pass from Carter Senterfitt to Kobe Piper, but the team was unable to convert on the extra point.
That would come back to haunt the Eagles.
West’s first points came with just over four minutes left in the second quarter. The Warriors had driven down the field but were unable to find the end zone and ended up settling for a 25-yard field goal from Eliot. Both teams were held scoreless until the fourth quarter, when West again drove down the field and this time settled for a field goal with seven minutes remaining in regulation.
Both defenses held for those final minutes, and the game went to overtime. Veterans Memorial got the ball first but was unable to convert a first down and missed a 37-yard field goal. West took over and drove to the 16-yard line, where Eliot sealed the game on a fourth and one kick.
“Honestly, this was beautiful,” said Eliot. “But it really couldn’t have been done without that defense keeping them back and forcing them off the field and the offense getting us down there in those positions.”
The victory marked the fourth straight for the Warriors after they started the year 1-4.
“It all started off with the intensity at practice," said senior linebacker James Avery. “We brought up the intensity at practice, and we’ve come out and proved it these last few weeks. That continued today, and we showed out and proved what we can do.”
On offense, Tyvon Hardrick ended the night with 119 yards rushing on 29 carries, while Donovan Harris added 88 yards through the air and 47 on the ground. La’Trell Barfield ended the game with 60 yards receiving and Chase Patek had 26 yards rushing and 28 yards receiving.
“We’ve all just grown throughout the year,” said senior offensive lineman Trenton Carter. “We've been practicing together and have come closer together as a team and an offensive unit, and it’s really helped us become a better team.”
The win brings the Warriors one step closer to the playoffs. The Warriors would clinch second place with a win next week at Corpus Christi Ray and would clinch a playoff berth with a Victoria East loss this Saturday, but with an East win and a West loss next week, tiebreakers would come in to play.
“It’s just been a matter of the intensity in practice matching what they are putting on the field, and that’s what I believe is giving us a positive edge and putting us in a good place," Boyce said.
Tyler Tyre is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. He can be reached at 361-580-6576 or at ttyre@vicad.com or @tylertyre.
As a Texas native I am so happy to be joining the Advocate staff and be staying in my home state. In May, 2019 I graduated from Texas Tech University with a degree in Journalism. I love to use the medium of sports to tell peoples stories.
