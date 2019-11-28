Louis Olvera is having the time of his life playing for Ganado as a senior.
“This season has been better than I could have ever imagined; just to be part of it is something special,” Olvera said. “These guys, all of us, the coaches, the players, everyone has supported each other the whole way. It’s just amazing.”
Louis Olvera said that this years group at Ganado has meant a lot to him. pic.twitter.com/CUaNAF4WFX— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) November 29, 2019
Ganado will look to extend its season on Friday when it faces Poth in the Class 3A, Division II regional round.
The Indians (9-3) only got this far because of last-second heroics in their area round game against Corpus Christi London, a game Ganado won 23-16.
It was a defensive battle throughout, and Ethan Buerra scored with just under two minutes left to give Ganado a 15-10 lead. London returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards to reclaim a 16-15 lead.
Ganado switched back to offense and came back with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that Kyle Bures-Guerrero finished with a 1-yard run with just 8 seconds remaining in the game.
“After we give the big return and the kids on the sideline instantly went from two-minute defense to two-minute offense with no hesitation,” said Ganado head coach Brent Bennett. “I’ve been coaching for 14 years, and I have never seen a two-minute drive operate as smoothly and efficiently as that did Friday night, and it made for a heck of classic ballgame.”
Ganado made it to the playoffs for the first time in six years this season, and Guerra said it was important for this group to break that drought.
“It was extremely important to us to get to the playoffs,” he said. “It’s been our goal ever since we got to high school, and to finally do that in our senior year is awesome.”
With the win, Ganado secured its spot in the regional playoff game, but the team isn’t satisfied just yet.
“They’re a physical team, they’re big,” said senior running back Ethan Guerra. “We have to take every rep serious, execute everyday in practice and focus on doing our jobs. We aren’t ready to have this end, and we have to keep doing what’s made us successful.”
Ethan Guerra and Ganado broke a six year playoff drought this year. pic.twitter.com/zMaRE9OHrI— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) November 29, 2019
Poth (11-1) won’t be an easy task.
“Poth is just about as good a team as we’ve seen this year,” Bennett said. “They’ve got an offensive line that big and physical and they are going to push you around to create seams. We have to force them to punt, slow down the rush, don’t have any busted coverages.
Offensively we have to establish the run game and then see if we can find the holes and we just have to stay on the field. We can’t have the three and outs and the turnovers that we had last week.”
Olvera is focused on the game but is also happy that he’s a part of this group.
“I moved here in my freshman year and just playing with these guys has been the best experience,” he said. “I always believe in them, there’s something special and this everyone is like a family. I love this team.”
