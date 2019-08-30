LOUISE — For Ganado running back Ethan Guerra, the 2019 football season could not have had a better start. Guerra, who rushed for 145 yards on 14 carries, led the Indians to a 71-6 victory over the Louise Hornets Friday evening.
The Indians moved the ball at will behind their stout offensive line and balanced offensive game plan.
The two teams traded punts to open the game. On its second possession of the game, Ganado put together a drive culminating with a Guerra 4-yard touchdown run. Riley Hunt, the Indians holder, took a high snap and ran in for a two-point conversion.
Leading 8-0 heading into the second quarter Guerra quickly sprinted 46 yards for his second touchdown of the night.
“The offensive line made the holes crazy big. Colton Teague at fullback led me to the touchdowns,” Guerra said.
On the ensuing Louise possession, Ganado defensive lineman Logan Riojas recovered a Louise fumble. Guerra capitalizing off the turnover, scored on a 12 yard run.
Ganado, up 20-0, forced another Hornet turnover as Erik Alvarez intercepted a Robert Montes pass.
Taking advantage of the turnover, Burns-Guerrero hit an open Gavin Sanchez who sprinted 31 yards for the score.
With a comfortable 27-0 lead, the Indian defense remained relentless. Led by Ryan Williams, Colton Teague, and Logan Riojas, the Indians held Louise to 63 yards on the ground. The secondary limited the Hornet passing attack to just 65 yards.
“We came out, competed, and played consistent physical football,” Indian Head Coach Brent Bennett said. “I thought there was great football played at time, and I thought there was very sloppy football played.”
After halftime, Ganado picked up were it had left off as Cameron Bates capped off an Indian drive, rushing in from one yard out for a touchdown.
Bures-Guerrero finished the third quarter strong for the Indians as he threw a 20-yard pass to Erik Alvarez, and then on the next possession ran in from 8 yards out, giving the Indians a 54-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Bures-Guerrero finished the night with 317 total yards and four touchdowns.
Continuing to battle, Louise found the end zone midway through the fourth quarter when Robert Montez found Rex Rodriguez open. Rodriguez hauled in the Montez throw and trotted into the end zone from 48 yards out, giving the Hornets their lone score off the night.
Despite the outcome, Hornet Head Coach Joe Bill is optimistic about his teams’ season.
“We just have to take care of fundamentals, blocking and tackling.” he said. “I was impressed with our running backs. They took a pounding tonight and they stayed and ran the whole ballgame.”
“Ganado is a good football team. You take your hats off to them, they did a good job.”
Ganado (1-0) will square off against at home against Brazos next week. Louise (0-1) will face Kenedy on the road.
