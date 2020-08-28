VANDERBILT — Matthew Davis had been waiting for a chance to prove himself all summer.
The Industrial junior switched to the quarterback position from wide receiver and running back after the graduation of Karston Wimberley, and it didn't take long for him to make an impact.
Davis ran for three touchdowns and threw for another, leading Industrial to a 40-7 win over Ganado in the team's opening game of the season in a non-district matchup.
Industrial's football players run onto the field before the start of Friday's game against Ganado at Cobra Field in Vanderbilt.
Industrial's Dylan Giesalhart carries the ball during Friday's game against Ganado at Cobra Field in Vanderbilt.
Industrial quarterback Matthew Davis hurdles over a Ganado player during Friday's game at Cobra Field in Vanderbilt.
Industrial's Dylan Giesalhart stiff arms Ganado's Kyle Bures-Guerrero during Friday's game at Cobra Field in Vanderbilt.
Industrial's Devin Barr high-fives a coach after making a touchdown during Friday's game against Ganado at Cobra Field in Vanderbilt.
Ganado's Kyle Bures-Guerrero tries to dive for the first down but is tackled by Industrial's Jackson Fluitt during Friday's game at Cobra Field in Vanderbilt.
Industrial football players celebrate a touchdown on the field during Friday's game against Ganado at Cobra Field in Vanderbilt.
Industrial's Matthew Davis tries to run through Ganado defenders during Friday's game at Cobra Field in Vanderbilt.
Industrial's Tayte Karl goes in to tackle Ganado's Corbin Teague during Friday's game at Cobra Field in Vanderbilt.
Ganado's Corbin Teague breaks Tayte Karl's tackle during Friday's game against Industrial at Cobra Field in Vanderbilt.
Two of Industrial's ball boys sit on the sidelines during Friday's game against Ganado at Cobra Field in Vanderbilt.
Coaches and media watch Friday's Industrial vs. Ganado game from the press box at Cobra Field in Vanderbilt.
Industrial football players raise their helmets to their school anthem to celebrate their win against Ganado Friday at Cobra Field in Vanderbilt.
Ganado's Corbin Teague runs with the ball during Friday's game against Industrial at Cobra Field in Vanderbilt.
Ganado's Riley Hurt runs onto the field with his teammates before Friday's game against Industrial at Cobra Field in Vanderbilt.
Industrial's football players run onto the field before the start of Friday's game against Ganado at Cobra Field in Vanderbilt.
Industrial's football players run onto the field before the start of Friday's game against Ganado at Cobra Field in Vanderbilt.
Ganado quarterback Kyle Bures-Guerrero carries the ball during Friday's game at Cobra Field in Vanderbilt.
Industrial's Matthew Davis hugs teammate Ean Chreene after making his first touchdown during Friday's game against Ganado at Cobra Field in Vanderbilt.
An Industrial cheerleader cheers the Cobras on during Friday's game against Ganado at Cobra Field in Vanderbilt.
Industrial's Devin Barr, left, celebrates with teammate Tristan Bermea after making a touchdown during Friday's game against at Cobra Field in Vanderbilt.
Industrial's Devin Barr shoulder bumps head coach Jamie Dixon after making a touchdown during Friday's game against Ganado at Cobra Field in Vanderbilt.
Industrial quarterback Matthew Davis carries the ball down the field to make his first touchdown during Friday's game against Ganado at Cobra Field in Vanderbilt.
Ganado quarterback Kyle Bures-Guerrero runs past Industrial's defenders during Friday's game at Cobra Field in Vanderbilt.
"I really tried to follow my blockers, and I believed in them," Davis said. "Those guys up front really stepped up and led the way for me."
Davis kicked off the scoring on the first play from scrimmage, taking a quarterback keeper 69 yards for a touchdown.
After that it was back and forth, as both defenses held the offenses in check — until on the final drive of the half when Davis scored on a 1-yard run.
"It was an amazing feeling," Davis said. "I turned around and all my teammates were right there excited and supporting me. It was a special moment."
Ganado got a score back in the third quarter when Kyle Bures-Guerrero ran in a touchdown from three yards out, but Industrial answered four minutes later with a touchdown.
"We know a lot of the stuff where we struggled is little things we can work on," said Ganado receiver Riley Hurt. "We have to focus on the little things and that will take us a long way. That's how we are going to continue to get better."
Industrial got another score from Davis on a 66-yard run midway through the third quarter and added to its lead with a Davis pass to Devin Barr in the fourth. The Cobras capped things off with a 50-yard interception return from Phenix Lopez.
"Our defense played lights out," said Industrial head coach Jamie Dixon. "They did a great job, our defensive line got pressure early and made stops and our secondary did a great job not letting them hit a big play. It was a tremendous effort from them and our defensive coaching staff."
Ganado will be up against Tidehaven next week. The Tigers started their season with a win over Weimar.
Despite the loss, Hurt is confident in what Ganado can do this season.
"I think we're capable of a lot," Hurt said. "This team has the talent, we just have to focus on us and fix the mistakes we've been making. Once we do that we're going to be just fine."
Next up for the Cobras is Hallettsville, which comes off a 44-34 loss to Shiner.
Industrial defeated the Brahmas 40-34 last season, and Dixon knows the team will need to be at its best.
"We're going to watch film, learn from our mistakes," Dixon said. "We are just going to take things day by day. I know I have to do a better job of coaching because they are well coached and they have good players. It was a tough ballgame last year, and I'm sure they're going to want this one."
Tyler Tyre is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. He can be reached at 361-580-6576 or at
ttyre@vicad.com or @tylertyre.
