GANADO — Palacios Sharks running back Gary Haynes was determined to help his team secure their fourth consecutive victory to start the 2019 season.
He did just that in a thrilling 35-34 double overtime win over the Ganado Indians (3-1).
Tied in regulation at 21, the Indians scored on their opening overtime possession as quarterback Kyle Bures-Guerrero hit his favorite touchdown target, receiver Louis Olvera, for a 23-yard score.
Haynes then took control of Palacios’ first overtime possession and powered in on an 18-yard run.
Palacios (4-0), having the ball first in the second overtime, advanced to the 3-yard line on carries by Haynes. From the 3, Palacios quarterback Anthony White found Camron Polk in the right corner of the end zone for a Shark touchdown. Following the PAT, the Sharks were leading 35-28 as Ganado began its second overtime possession.
Bures-Guerrero, on a fourth down pass, hit Olvera once again, this time from 19 yards out. Smelling victory, the Sharks blocked the extra point attempt, ending the game victorious.
“I had to get the ball to that end zone. No matter how much it hurt, I had to grind. It wasn’t just me, it was my teammates. We had to push through it. It took blood, sweat and tears to get that touchdown,” Haynes said. Haynes finished the evening rushing for 134 yards and two touchdowns.
Turnovers plagued both teams in the first half. Palacios punted on its first possession and then watched Ganado put together a successful time-consuming drive. However, the Sharks' defense held, forcing Ganado to settle on a 38-yard Giovanny Avalos field goal, giving the Indians an early 3-0 lead.
Palacios answered quickly when White dashed in from 14 yards out, giving his team a 7-3 lead.
Ganado came out strong offensively in the second quarter only to see turnovers stall its momentum.
Palacios intercepted three Indian passes in the second quarter. Two of those interceptions were from two-way starter Xzavier Hynes. Hynes capped his stellar second-quarter effort when he hauled in a 61-yard pass from White for a Shark touchdown.
“Xzavier is a senior for us who fortunately can play both ways. He had a tremendous night,” Palacios head coach Chad Graves said.
Ganado contained Palacios in the second quarter, forcing a Hynes fumble in the end zone and intercepting a White pass.
The teams played with fewer mistakes in the third quarter.
Opening the second half on offense, Ganado struck when Bures-Guerrero hit Olvera in stride for a 24-yard touchdown reception. Olvera finished with 75 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns.
Beginning to get his running game going, Hynes followed the Indians' touchdown with a 10-yard run of his own. Following the point after, Palacios had a somewhat comfortable 21-9 lead.
Ganado, behind its packed homecoming crowd, quickly responded as Bures-Guerrero scored on a 7-yard run, bringing the score to 21-15.
On its final possession in regulation, Ganado marched down and tied the game on a Bures-Guerrero 1-yard run, forcing overtime.
“The kids did a heck of a job of coming back. We have to figure out what we’re doing wrong to start games. That was a heck of a football game. That was a good team right there,” Ganado head coach Brent Bennett said.
Both teams started freshman quarterbacks, and a game like this is something both coaches see as a growth opportunity.
“Bures-Guerrero picked up big yards in big situations," Bennett said. "A game like this was incredibly fast for him. He made some humongous throws for us late in the ballgame. He’s been tremendous, the speed of the game just got to him at times.”
Bennett was excited about what he saw from his defense.
“The score was not indicative of the defensive game we played," he said. "We struggled early offensively. Our defense kept us in this game.”
Ganado will return to action Oct. 4, following a bye week, as they visit Bloomington.
Palacios will look to move to 5-0 as it hosts Industrial next Friday.
