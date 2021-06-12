The Generals had four home runs and 18 hits in the 19-5 win over the Amarillo Sod Squad, sweeping the two-game series and winning their third game in a row.
Amarillo led 3-0 after the first inning and 5-2 after two and half with home runs from Ryon Knowles and Sam Tormos.
Victoria got on the board with RBI singles from Ethan Bedgood and Samuel Benjamin in the bottom of the second.
The Generals took control of the game with an 8-run bottom of the third, taking a 10-5 lead with seven hits, a walk and an error. Steven Rivas had a solo home run in the inning and Bedgood had the go-ahead three-run homer.
Rivas hit his second home run, a two-run shot, in the fifth and Benjamin added a solo home run in the sixth.
The Generals walked in four runs, had a bases-loaded hit by pitch and added another on a wild pitch in a six-run seventh inning to complete the scoring.
Pitchers Colby Casey, Reece Easterling, Brett Brown, Gavi Coldiron, Josh Salinas and Lance Lusk combined to throw 14 strikeouts.
The Generals next play Amarillo at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Riverside Stadium in the first of another two-game series.
Texas Collegiate League
Victoria Generals 19, Amarillo Sod Squad 5
Sod Squad: 302 000 000 — 5 8 2
Generals: 028 021 60X — 19 18 0
W: Colby Casey; L: Brennan Berdon
Highlights: (G) Colby Casey 3.0 IP, 5 R, 6 H, 0 BB, 7 K; Steven Rivas 3-for-5, 5 RBI, 2 R, 2 HR, BB, 2B; Ethan Bedgood 2-for-5, 5 RBI, 3 R, HR, BB; Samuel Benjamin 3-for-6, 4 RBI, 2 R, HR, 2B; (S) Ryan Knowles 2-for-5, RBI, 2 R, HR; Sam Tormos 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 R, HR; Karl Koerper 2-for-4, RBI, 2B Records: Victoria Generals 6-6; Amarillo Sod Squad 6-5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.