GOLIAD — The offensive line led the Industrial Cobras (9-1, 6-0) to back-to-back 3A-1 Region IV, District 15 championships Friday night as they defeated the Goliad Tigers (0-9, 0-6) 55-14 in a game that saw the starters for Industrial enjoying the victory on the sidelines by halftime.
“I’m proud of these young men. They are back-to-back district champions,” Industrial coach Jaime Dixon said. “I told them our motto this week was 'finish the job.' We had a big game last week. I wanted the momentum going into the playoffs.”
Behind their stout offensive and defensive lines, the Cobras indeed finished the job.
Industrial went on to rush for 221 first-half yards.
Quarterback Matthew Davis kicked things off for the Cobras with a 15-yard touchdown run at the five minute mark in the first quarter.
Immediately after the score, Cobra defender Kaleb Figirova picked off a Tiger pass and returned it 35 yards for a Cobra touchdown.
In the second quarter, Davis hit Clearence Hosey on a 14-yard fade pass, giving his team a comfortable 21-point lead.
Turnovers were the Achilles’ heel for the Tigers as they threw three interceptions and lost two fumbles.
At the 3:59 mark in the second quarter, Cobra Dylan Giesalhart darted into the end zone from 15 yards out.
On the following Tiger possession, it was deja vu for the Cobras, as this time it was Davis returning an interception for a score.
Mason Roe capped the first-half scoring barrage, running in from 15 yards out with 18 seconds left and putting the Cobras on top 41 to 0.
“As a former offensive line coach, that is were my heart is. I love those boys. If you don’t win up front, you are not going to win a lot of games,” said Dixon.
Cobra senior offensive lineman Braden Mayfield attributes hard work to the success the Cobras have had.
“All of the seniors have put in a lot of work over the past four years. We have worked hard to be where we are right now,” he said.
Cobra tight end Devin Barr, a threat blocking and catching the ball, sees the confidence the offensive line has established this season.
“We’ve been dominating every week. We’ve been playing outstanding,” he said.
Although winless this year, the Tigers have fought extremely hard and suffered several close losses. Although Friday night did not go their way, Tiger head coach Kevin Salazar appreciated the fight in his team and looks forward to next season.
“Our kids are competitors. Their effort and their attitude to fight every single week — we couldn’t be more proud of them,” he said. “Sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way. It’s tough on the kids, but there are a lot of valuable lessons that can be learned in a year like this. We have to take the positives from this season and have a good off-season.”
Tiger running back Gage Barrera led the Tiger offense with 63 yards rushing, scoring twice in the second half.
Industrial will play either Bishop or London next week in the first round of the playoffs.
