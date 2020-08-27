Industrial had one of its most successful seasons ever last year.
The Cobras were unbeaten in district and finished 11-2 overall on their way to a regional round appearance in the playoffs.
But that doesn’t satisfy head coach Jamie Dixon. He expects more success in District 14-3A, Division II
“I’m familiar with some of them and not familiar with others,” Dixon said. “Mathis is down there and we played them last year and we know Edna, Palacios and Goliad but we just don’t know with the rest. But you don’t get to choose who is in your district so we’re going to line up against whoever it is and play our brand of football.”
The Cobras were picked to get to the state quarterfinals this year by Dave Campbell Texas Football, and Dixon relishes those expectations.
“I expect for us to defend our district title even if it is in a new district,” Dixon said. “I also expect for us to make a run in the playoffs and face whoever comes our way. I want to be in the regional championship this year, and I want to win it.”
Palacios made back-to-back playoff experiences for the first time since the 1960s, but failed to make it out of the bi-district round last season.
The Sharks go into this season trying to build off last year.
They return 13 starters overall, including running back Gary Haynes and quarterback Anthony White.
Goliad begins the season with a new coach in Kevin Salazar, who was their defensive coordinator last season.
The Tigers went 1-9 and 1-4 in district last season and are looking to turn things around this year.
“Our goals are to compete in the district and find a way back into the playoffs,” Salazar said. “Once we get to that point we reevaluate and reset and see how far we can go.”
Edna also brought in a new coach in Jimmie Mitchell.
The Cowboys reached the area round of the playoffs last season, but are a much younger team this year with a new offense.
“It’s going to be tough with it being the first year in the new direction we’re going and a new offense, but our goal is go make the playoffs,” Mitchell said. “There’s a lot of senior depth that we lost and there’s some things we need to work on. But I’m pleased with where we’re at.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.