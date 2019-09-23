Volleyball logo 2
Industrial are ranked No. 14 in this weeks TGCA Class 3A volleyball poll, they enter after being unranked last week.

Also in Class 3A, Goliad are ranked No. 16, up one spot from last week and Schulenburg are No. 19, down four spots from last week. 

In Class 2A, Refugio are ranked No. 19 for the second straight week. 

Class 1A-2A

1. Crawford

2. Jewett Leon

3. Wink

4. Iola

5. Bronte

6. Valley Mills

7. Highland Park

8. Deweyville

9. Collinsville

10. Timpson

11. Sanford-Fritch

12. Beckville

13. Dodd City

14. Evadale

15. Thrall

16. Boles

17. Veribest

18. Prairie Valley

19. Refugio

20. Thorndale

21. San Isidro

22. Granger

23. Freer

24. Cayuga

25. Big Sandy

Class 3A

1. Bushland

2. Boyd

3. Hardin

4. Brock

5. Nacogdoches Central Heights

6. Ingram Moore

7. Sabine

8. Maypearl

9. Prairieland

10. East Chambers

12. Diboll

12. West

13. Troy

14. Industrial

15. Groesbeck

16. Goliad

17. Redwater

18. Commerce

19. Schulenburg

20. Van Alstyne

21. Scurry-Rosser

22. Hallettsville

23. Nocona

24. Gunter

25. Chapel Hill

25. West Rusk

25. Mount Vernon

Class 4A

1. Farmersville

2. Bellville

3. Caldwell

4. Fulshear

5. Graham

6. LaVernia

7. Carthage

8. Krum

9. Wimberly

10. Needville

11. Bullard

12. Nevada Community

13. Melissa

14. Argyle

15. Liberty Hill

16. Decatur

17. Sinton

18. Geronimo Navarro

19. Monahans

20. Stephenville

21. Bridgeport

22. Splendora

23. Lorena

24. Tarkington

25. Little Cypress-Mauriceville

25. Celina

Class 5A

1. Lucas Lovejoy

2. Leander Rouse

3. Canyon Randal

4. Burleson

5. Dripping Springs

6. Gregory-Portland

7. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff

8. Lubbock Monterey

9. Mission Veteran’s Memorial

10. Manvel

11. Frisco Liberty

12. El Paso

13. Texas City

14. San Antonio Wagner

15. Sulphur Springs

16. Edcouch-Elsa

17. El Paso Chapin

18. Birdville

19. Crosby

20. Little Elm

21. Corpus Christi Carroll

22. Kerrville Tivy

23. El Dorado

24. Alamo Heights

25. Goose Creek Memorial

25. Princeton

Class 6A

1.Byron Nelson

2.Flower Mound

3.McAllen

4.Klein

5.Plano West

6.The Woodlands

7.Bridgeland

8.Schertz Clemens

9.San Antonio Clark

10.Pearland Dawson

11.Waxahachie

12.San Antonio Reagan

13.Lake Ridge

14.Denton Guyer

13.San Antonio Churchill

14.Ridge Point

15.Laredo United

16.Garland Sachse

17.Prosper

18.Mansfield

19.Round Rock Westwood

20.Timber Creek

21.Frenship

22.College Park

23.El Paso Franklin

24.Katy Cinco Ranch

25.Los Fresnos

25.El Paso Montwood

