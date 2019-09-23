Industrial are ranked No. 14 in this weeks TGCA Class 3A volleyball poll, they enter after being unranked last week.
Also in Class 3A, Goliad are ranked No. 16, up one spot from last week and Schulenburg are No. 19, down four spots from last week.
In Class 2A, Refugio are ranked No. 19 for the second straight week.
Class 1A-2A
1. Crawford
2. Jewett Leon
3. Wink
4. Iola
5. Bronte
6. Valley Mills
7. Highland Park
8. Deweyville
9. Collinsville
10. Timpson
11. Sanford-Fritch
12. Beckville
13. Dodd City
14. Evadale
15. Thrall
16. Boles
17. Veribest
18. Prairie Valley
19. Refugio
20. Thorndale
21. San Isidro
22. Granger
23. Freer
24. Cayuga
25. Big Sandy
Class 3A
1. Bushland
2. Boyd
3. Hardin
4. Brock
5. Nacogdoches Central Heights
6. Ingram Moore
7. Sabine
8. Maypearl
9. Prairieland
10. East Chambers
12. Diboll
12. West
13. Troy
14. Industrial
15. Groesbeck
16. Goliad
17. Redwater
18. Commerce
19. Schulenburg
20. Van Alstyne
21. Scurry-Rosser
22. Hallettsville
23. Nocona
24. Gunter
25. Chapel Hill
25. West Rusk
25. Mount Vernon
Class 4A
1. Farmersville
2. Bellville
3. Caldwell
4. Fulshear
5. Graham
6. LaVernia
7. Carthage
8. Krum
9. Wimberly
10. Needville
11. Bullard
12. Nevada Community
13. Melissa
14. Argyle
15. Liberty Hill
16. Decatur
17. Sinton
18. Geronimo Navarro
19. Monahans
20. Stephenville
21. Bridgeport
22. Splendora
23. Lorena
24. Tarkington
25. Little Cypress-Mauriceville
25. Celina
Class 5A
1. Lucas Lovejoy
2. Leander Rouse
3. Canyon Randal
4. Burleson
5. Dripping Springs
6. Gregory-Portland
7. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff
8. Lubbock Monterey
9. Mission Veteran’s Memorial
10. Manvel
11. Frisco Liberty
12. El Paso
13. Texas City
14. San Antonio Wagner
15. Sulphur Springs
16. Edcouch-Elsa
17. El Paso Chapin
18. Birdville
19. Crosby
20. Little Elm
21. Corpus Christi Carroll
22. Kerrville Tivy
23. El Dorado
24. Alamo Heights
25. Goose Creek Memorial
25. Princeton
Class 6A
1.Byron Nelson
2.Flower Mound
3.McAllen
4.Klein
5.Plano West
6.The Woodlands
7.Bridgeland
8.Schertz Clemens
9.San Antonio Clark
10.Pearland Dawson
11.Waxahachie
12.San Antonio Reagan
13.Lake Ridge
14.Denton Guyer
13.San Antonio Churchill
14.Ridge Point
15.Laredo United
16.Garland Sachse
17.Prosper
18.Mansfield
19.Round Rock Westwood
20.Timber Creek
21.Frenship
22.College Park
23.El Paso Franklin
24.Katy Cinco Ranch
25.Los Fresnos
25.El Paso Montwood
