Matthew Maldonado

Matthew Maldonado

 Contribued Photo
  • School:
    • Goliad High School

    Sports Played:

    • Cross Country, Track, Basketball, Band

    Q: Who Is Your Favorite Athlete:

    • Don’t have one.

    Q: Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches:

    • Kevin Salazar, Shelby Taylor, Tim Knetl

    Q: What Are Your Plans After High School:

    • Go to college at the University Of Technical Institute in Houston

    Q: What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career:

    • How much better I became as a person and as a athlete.

    Editors Note: Seniors who played any sport can fill out a short form found on the Victoria Advocate website.

    The form should be submitted with a picture and uploaded at VictoriaAdvocate.com/athleteQA or emailed to sports@vicad.com.

    The profiles will appear Tuesday through Sunday in the Victoria Advocate, advosports.com, and the VictoriaAdvocate.com/EEdition. Sumbissions must include the form and be submitted correctly to run in the paper.

