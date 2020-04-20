- School:
- Goliad High School
Sports Played:
- Cross Country, Track, Basketball, Band
Q: Who Is Your Favorite Athlete:
- Don’t have one.
Q: Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches:
- Kevin Salazar, Shelby Taylor, Tim Knetl
Q: What Are Your Plans After High School:
- Go to college at the University Of Technical Institute in Houston
Q: What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career:
- How much better I became as a person and as a athlete.
Senior Profiles: Matthew Maldonado
