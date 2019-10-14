Victoria West is ranked for the second straight week in the Class 5A TGCA Volleyball Poll. The Warriors are ranked No. 17.
In Class 3A Goliad is ranked No. 8, up four spots from last week, Hallettsville is ranked No. 18, up one spot from last week and Schulenburg is ranked No. 20 for the second straight week.
In Class 2A Refugio is ranked No. 23 while Yorktown dropped out of the rankings after being ranked No. 24 last week.
Class 1A-2A
1. Crawford 36-4
2. Iola 34-2
3. Wink 30-5
4. Deweyville 24-3
5. Jewett Leon 29-5
6. Highland Park 29-8
7. Sanford-Fritch 24-5
8. Beckville 27-14
9. Collinsville 30-9
10. Dodd City 20-6
11. Thorndale 19-6
12. Miles 19-6
13. Wortham 26-11
14. Poolville 17-3
15. Timpson 29-8
16. D’Hanis 24-11
17. Freer 22-7
18. Evadale 29-11
19. Big Sandy 20-8
20. Cayuga 19-6
21. Abbott 15-8
22. Burton 24-14
23. Refugio 21-9
24. Frost 16-11
25. Granger 21-8
Class 3A
1. Bushland 35-1
2. Hardin 33-5
3. Brock 29-6
4. Nacogdoches Central Heights 34-6
5. West 33-4
6. Sabine 33-5
7. Diboll 232-7
8. Goliad 21-10
9. Lexington 24-12
10. Boyd 34-5
11. Van Alstyne 27-4
12. Scurry-Rosser 26-5
13. Ingram Moore 27-5
14. East Chambers 31-5
15. Pattonville Prairiland 29-6
16. Johnson City 27-10
17. Gunter 27-11
18. Hallettsville 26-8
19. Commerce 25-9
20. Schulenburg 25-10
21. Maypearl 28-6
22. Troy 29-6
23. Peaster 23-11
24. Wall 29-9
25. New Boston 22-7
25. Edgewood 27-8
Class 4A
1. Farmersville 34-1
2. Caldwell 35-3
3. Fulshear 35-3
4. LaVernia 37-5
5. Carthage 30-4
6. Graham 33-4
7. Argyle 28-5
8. Liberty Hill 32-13
9. Sinton 28-6
10. Decatur 25-12
11. Monahans 30-9
12. Geronimo Navarro 29-7
13. Bullard 32-6
14. Needville 29-10
15. Stephenville 29-9
16. Kennedale 24-7
17. Krum 27-8
18. Tarkington 21-9
19. Lorena 24-11
20. Celina 20-9
21. Hargrave 27-7
22. Paris 26-7
23. Lumberton 25-11
24. Canton 26-10
25. Hondo 15-4
25. Boerne 17-19
Class 5A
1. Lucas Lovejoy 36-5
2. Leander Rouse 27-8
3. Canyon Randal 32-3
4. Dripping Springs 33-10
5. Gregory-Portland 37-4
6. Mission Veteran’s Memorial 35-5
7. Manvel 33-6
8. Frisco Liberty 26-5
9. Burleson 31-5
10. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff 27-5
11. El Paso 29-6
12. Edcouch-Elsa 25-7
13. Eldorado 22-6
14. Lubbock Monterey 30-8
15. El Paso Chapin 24-6
16. Friendswood 24-16
17. Victoria West 26-7
18. Alamo Heights 25-9
19. North Forney 24-7
20. Dallas Highland Park 29-12
21. Denton 29-9
22. Granbury 28-11
23. College Station 25-12
24. Red Oak 28-10
25. Whitehouse 28-9
25. McKinney North 22-8
Class 6A
1. Flower Mound 32-3
2. The Woodlands 38-3
3. Byron Nelson 38-2
4. Schertz Clemens 34-4
5. Prosper 20-7
6. San Antonio Clark 34-7
7. Pearland Dawson 34-4
8. Ridge Point 35-4
9. Mansfield 34-7
10. Plano West 29-5
11. McAllen Memorial 26-7
12. Bridgeland 38-4
13. Klein 33-5
14. Laredo United 31-5
15. San Antonio Churchill 30-7
16. Garland Sachse 35-7
17. Round Rock Westwood 32-12
18. McAllen 35-2
19. College Park 25-4
20. Frenship 28-7
21. San Antonio Reagan 32-8
22. El Paso Franklin 26-10
23. Waxahachie 33-11
24. Katy Cinco Ranch 29-5
25. Arlington Martin 27-6
25. Los Fresnos 30-8
