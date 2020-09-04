HALLETTSVILLE — Deven Wood’s final home opener at Halletsville was a memorable one.
But more importantly, the end result was a win for the Brahmas.
The senior wide receiver scored three touchdowns — all in the first half — to fuel a 44-0 victory over Industrial on Friday night at Brahma Memorial Stadium.
The No. 8 Brahmas (1-1) responded after last week’s loss to Shiner and did so on both sides of the football.
"Something was in the air tonight," Wood said. “Our team played hard and we looked good. We all connected, and it felt amazing."
The 35th meeting between the two teams had a different feel to it after last season’s dramatic matchup.
Hallettsville's defense responded by limiting the Cobras to 129 yards of total offense to secure the shutout.
"We came together as a team, and it was a good win," said Wood, who caught three passes for 115 yards. "We can be better, but we looked good. I liked the way we played."
Hallettsville’s Deven Wood caught three touchdown passes in the Brahmas’ win over Industrial. pic.twitter.com/QqD6fthVrw— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) September 5, 2020
The Brahmas' first touchdown came when quarterback Trace Patek connected with Wood on a 78-yard touchdown pass.
Five minutes later, Patek found Wood again — this time for 13 yards.
Jonathon Brooks gave the Brahmas a 20-0 lead on a 6-yard touchdown run and Wood scored his final touchdown on a 24-yard pass from Patek to give Halletstville a 27-0 halftime lead.
"The kids worked hard this week, and they were focused," said Hallettsville coach Tommy Psencik. "We made a few mistakes that we have to correct, but I was pleased. The kids played hard and played both sides of the ball. They came out hungry, and I was proud of them."
Patek looked to be in midseason form after completing 13 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns.
Brooks continued where he left off from last week by rushing for 192 yards and three touchdowns. He also recorded an interception on defense.
"We knew we could play better after last week," Patek said. "We came out strong, focused and we proved a point. The line played great and our receivers found holes."
Hallettsville quarterback Trace Patek @PatekTrace completed 13 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns in the Brahmas’ 44-0 win over Industrial. pic.twitter.com/1gYw1vCXDc— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) September 5, 2020
The Cobras (1-1) were led by quarterback Matthew Davis, who completed seven passes for 109 yards.
Kaleb Figirova and Dylan Giesalhart combined for 67 yards of total offense, and Kid Holladay caught one pass for 30 yards.
"Hallettsville is a great team, but I think we still have a good ball club," said Industrial coach Jaime Dixon. "The score doesn't reflect it but we have a good ball club. I told the kids it was on me, and I'll take the loss as a coach. Tomorrow morning, we'll go back to work and fix things."
The Brahmas added three more scores in the second half behind two more runs by Brooks and a 37-yard field goal by Chase Janak.
Hallettsville ended the night with 273 rushing yards behind Brooks, Patek, Cam'ron Alamilla, Brandt Trlicek and Damani Hartwell.
"We have a lot of weapons and Trace was on," Pscenick said. "Jonathon did his thing and our line blocked. We wanted to see improvement off the edge and with our defensive line. That was goal and we accomplished that."
The Brahmas continue non-district play next Friday against Ganado, while the Cobras will look to bounce back against Van Vleck.
"We're going to rebound from this really quick," Dixon said. "We're still sorting some things out and we'll get it fixed as a coaching staff. Football is short-term memory and we'll be ready for Van Vleck."
"I want us to keep the momentum going," Patek added. "We want to keep playing like we did tonight and hopefully come out with another win."
