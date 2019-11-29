SAN ANTONIO – The Hallettsville Brahmas staved off George West’s final surge to take a 28-21 win over the previously undefeated Longhorns in a Region 3A Division I semifinal game at Dub Farris Stadium Friday night.
Linebacker Lane Linhart broke up a pass in the end zone on a fourth-down play with one second remaining in the fourth period to snuff out the Longhorns’ final thrust.
The win moves the Brahmas (10-2) to the state quarterfinals with a rematch against Columbus.
Brahma halfback Jonathon Brooks gave the Brahmas the final margin of victory with a 3-yard run with 4:16 remaining in the game. Brooks’ touchdown capped a 75-yard, 10-play drive in which he reeled off runs of 24 and 21 yards.
George West replied with a 33-yard scoring run by Jared Zuniga with 2:26 left to play and then recovered an onsides kick.
The Longhorns drove to the Hallettsville 11 before Linhart’s heroics.
“It was a war,” Brahma head coach Tommy Psencik said. “We had our hands full all night with George West’s running game.
“Our kids are resilient. They showed a lot of fight and heart tonight just as they have throughout the season.”
Brooks finished with 174 yards rushing on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns besides punting for a 45-yard average.
Longhorn quarterback Coltan Orr was a thorn in the side of the Brahmas, carrying 23 times for 156 yards to lead the potent Longhorn running attack.
“We couldn’t tackle him (Orr),” Psencik said. “He gave us trouble the entire game.”
Hallettsville scored two of its touchdowns after George West turnovers, the first on a muffed punt.
Linhart threw to a wide-open Travis Matula for 32 yards and the touchdown, and Chase Janak kicked the extra point.
George West (12-1) replied with a 32-yard pass from Orr to Devon Jackson to knot the score at 7-7.
Brooks was held to three yards on three carries in the first quarter before breaking a 75-yard run in the second period to put the Brahmas up 14-7 with 5:08 to go in the first half.
A fumble recovery at the George West 42 led to an 8-yard Linhart to Matula touchdown pass with 1:01 left in the first half for a 21-7 advantage at the intermission.
