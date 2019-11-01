HALLETTSVILLE – Shiner St. Paul scored on its opening drive of the second half and went on to a 21-14 win over Hallettsville Sacred Heart in a TAPPS Division IV, District 3 game Friday night.
The Cardinals (6-3, 2-0) drove 68 yards in 11 plays capped by a 16-yard run by halfback Zac Johnson to snap a 14-14 tie.
Sacred Heart (3-6, 1-1) scored in the initial period on a 6-yard run by quarterback Austin Kutac.
Johnson scored on runs of 2 and 9 yards in the second quarter before the Indians tied the score just before the half on a 22-yard run by halfback Lane Leopold.
Johnson rushed 22 times for 105 yards for the Cardinals, and Leopold led the Indians with 76 yards on 14 carries.
