The Victoria Generals finally have a win under their belts this season.
In a defensive battle, the Generals outlasted The Brazos Valley Bombers 2-0, as Generals pitchers combined for a four-hitter.
Reece Easterling pitched five innings of two-hit ball, not allowing a run while striking out two. But the Bombers didn't allow a hit through five innings to keep the game tied at zero on Wednesday at Riverside Stadium.
The Generals broke through in the sixth inning, as Chris Kean got the teams first base hit on a single and Tuffy Dornberg was hit by a pitch to start the inning. The two advanced to second and third after a sacrifice bunt and after an error from the Brazos County second baseman, Kean and Dornberg came around to score as Samuel Benjamin got to first base.
Gavi Coldiron, Bo Dallas and Josh Salinas allowed just two hits over the four remaining innings to secure the victory.
The win was the first for the Generals this season and gives the team a split of the series with the Bombers. The Generals will be in action at 7 p.m. Thursday when they travel to San Antonio to play the Flying Chanclas.
Texas Collegiate League
Victoria Generals 2, Brazos Valley Bombers 0
Bombers: 000 000 000 - 0 4 1
Generals: 000 002 00x - 2 2 2
W: Reece Easterling. L: Jake Strmiska
Highlights: (B) Shelby Becker 1-for-4; Alex Vegara 1-for-4; Westley Schields 1-for-3; Garrison Weiss 1-for-2, BB; (G) Chris Kean 1-for-3, R; Tuffy Dornburg, 1-for-3, R; Chase Sunguinetti 1-for-3, SB; Records: Bombers 2-2; Generals 1-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.