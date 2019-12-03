REFUGIO — Ethan Perez didn’t know if the ball would come his way as he ran a wheel route down the Refugio sideline late in the fourth quarter of the Bobcats’ Class 2A, Division I regional playoff game against Shiner.
Perez had one catch for 7 yards in the game, and was covered by two defenders on the play.
“I wasn’t sure if he was going to throw it to me because he hadn’t targeted me all night, but I was open,” Perez said. “He just threw it up and gave me a chance to win.”
Perez caught the ball in the corner of the end zone to pull Refugio within a point with 27 seconds remaining the fourth quarter.
“That was just a plain old simple wheel route in double coverage,” said Refugio quarterback Austin Ochoa. “I threw it to him, and he made a fantastic catch.”
The Bobcats missed the two-point conversion attempt, but recovered an onside kick and came away with a 45-43 win on Jordy Martinez’s 35-yard field goal with 5 seconds left.
Refugio (13-0) advanced to the quarterfinals against Holland (13-0) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
A big reason for Refugio’s success has been the receiving corps of Perez, a junior, senior Mike Firova, and sophomores Jordan Kelley and Antwaan Gross.
The receivers have combined for 116 receptions for 2,271 yards and 31 touchdowns.
“This year, we have a lot of receivers who can do the same thing,” said Kelley, who caught four passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns against Shiner. “We don’t always go to one person. We can spread the field out.”
Refugio coach Jason Herring credits receiving coach Adam Spiegleman and the time the group spends in practice working on routes and catching the ball for their success.
“We work extremely hard at it,” Herring said. “We probably throw and catch as much as anybody in the state. We’re right up there with Lake Travis and them. Throwing and catching the football and developing receivers, it’s not something that just happens.
“Now, we’re real blessed. Our kids come to us and they’ve had a ball in their hands their whole life and they’re good athletes. But we work tirelessly all the time at throwing and catching.”
Ochoa threw to six different receivers against Shiner, including running backs Ysidro Mascorro and Naaji Gadsden.
“We don’t have one receiver who I don’t trust in that matter,” said Ochoa, who has passed for 2,399 yards and 29 touchdowns. “They have speed, they know how to run routes and we’ve got it down timing wise. That plays a really big role in our offense.”
The receivers know if they get open, there’s a good chance Ochoa will get them the ball.
“I think it’s really good because Austin has a lot of options to get us the ball and he knows we all can be successful,” Perez said. “You just get open and he will throw it to you.”
Herring admits this year’s receivers are unique and have helped make the offensive more effective.
“We’ve had some special receivers in Refugio,” he said. “But it seems like every year there would be one or maybe two that did most everything. We were easier to stop because we had one guy. What I like about this team is on any given night is there’s nobody you can key on. We’ve got a lot of dynamic receivers who are all playmakers in their own way and Austin trusts them all and spreads the ball around.”
