REFUGIO – When John Gregorcyk untangled his wires and set up his camera equipment Wednesday night, it wasn't any different than the past 26 years.
Gregorcyk, a lifelong Refugio resident, has been filming the team's games since 1993 and has not missed a game since 1968, his freshman year of high school.
From Refugio’s first state championship in 1970 to the Bobcats' recent title in 2016, Gregorcyk has seen it all.
"I thought this was going to be a one-time thing but then here comes defensive coordinator David McKinney telling me, 'No you're going to be filming games from now on, and I've been filming games ever since," he said. "I always ask myself, where did all the time go? When you're having fun, everything goes by so fast."
Gregorcyk, 66, continued the streak Wednesday when the Bobcats played Post in the UIL Class 2A, Division I state final at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Refugio advanced to its 10th state final in school history and fourth in the past five years with its 29-21 win over San Augustine in the state semifinal last Thursday.
"I feel like I'm contributing to the program," he said. "I want to do whatever I can to help others. If what I can do helps, I'm going to do it."
Gregorcyk remembers purchasing a JVC GR-C1U camera after watching Back to the Future in 1985.
Since then, filming became his passion and he started recording games from the stands on his own in 1984.
"When I saw that camera, I knew what I could do with it," he said. "I went and bought it for $1,500 and started filming the games from the stands for parents and for me. That's what got me started."
Gregorcyk has done a little bit of everything for his community over the years, but he doesn't mind.
When he isn't filming games, he's working as the plant manager for our Lady of Refuge Catholic Parish and at Parker's Lumber in Refugio.
Gregorcyk is also a trained carpenter and electrician and has worked at the church for the past 35 years.
"When I got here, they told me we had a filmer who had been doing it for years," said Refugio coach Jason Herring. "John's a great supporter and just a great part of our program. He's been with us every step of the way. He's been filming for I don't know how many years. He's just an awesome, awesome guy who does a great job of supporting us. What I appreciate about John is he gets it. He understands football and he never wavers in his support. He always backs us, and he's 100 percent and he loves the Bobcats."
Gregorcyk said he treats every game the same and tries not to show emotion when he's focusing through the lens.
But after the Bobcats' recent playoff run, he couldn't help but celebrate.
Gregorcyk compared his work ethic to senior kicker Jordy Martinez.
Martinez kicked the game-winning 35-yard field goal in Refugio's 45-43 regional playoff win over Shiner.
"If I go out there thinking about it, I'm going to mess things up," he said. "Like Jordy went out there cold-blooded and did his job. I think of him like I think of filming. If you think about things too much, you're going to mess up. He probably would have missed it if he thought about it too much."
Gregorcyk said he has no plans of calling it quits and hopes to film the team for many years to come. When in need of some inspiration, he thinks about his best friend Ed Marchak, who passed away in 2014.
Marchak came to Refugio as an assistant principal in the middle school and the middle school athletic director for coach Bobby Kelly in 1981.
He was also the principal at the elementary school in 1985 and worked a half-day as an assistant principal at the high school in 2000.
"My best friend (Ed Marchak) told me, 'All these years you've been filming, you never thought you could do this and you did,'" an emotional Gregorcyk said. "I'm going to film until the coaches don't want me to any more or the doctors say I can't. They'll have to get rid of me first because I'm going to keep doing it."
