Refugio's Ysidro Mascorro lifts his arms in celebration after clawing his way in on the two point conversion Friday against Shiner in the Class 2A Division I regional round at Rutledge Stadium in Converse. Despite The Bobcats beat the Comanches 45-43.
Shiner's Doug Brooks jumps over Donyai Taylor in an attempt for positive yardage against Refugio in the Class 2A Division I regional round at Rutledge Stadium in Converse. The Bobcats beat the Comanches 45-43.
Shiner running back Donyai Taylor tiptoes past Refugio's Jordan Kelley on his way to a Comanche touchdown Friday during the Class 2A Division I regional round at Rutledge Stadium in Converse. The Bobcats beat Shiner 45-43.
Refugio quarterback Austin Ochoa, slips past several Shiner defenders for positive yardage Friday during the Class 2A Division I regional round at Rutledge Stadium in Converse. The Bobcats beat the Comanches 45-43.
CONVERSE – Jordy Martinez wasn’t completely sure what was happening when Refugio coach Jason Herring almost pushed him on the field.
The next thing Martinez knew he was attempting a 35-yard field goal with the Class 2A, Division I regional playoff game on the line.
“I didn’t know it was going to come down to this,” Martinez said. “I haven’t kicked a field goal in eight weeks. I saw the clock running down, but I had to trust my holder (Ethan Perez). He put it down and I just had to do my job from the first day of practice.”
Martinez’s kick sailed through the uprights to lift the Bobcats to a stunning 45-43 win over Shiner on Friday night at Rutledge Stadium.
Refugio wide receiver Ethan Perez comes up with a big catch to bring the Bobcat within one point of Shiner Friday during the Class 2A Division I regional round at Rutledge Stadium in Converse. The Bobcats beat the Comanches 45-43.
Refugio Head Coach Jason Herrington, talks to his team after the come from behind victory over Shiner Friday in the Class 2A Division I regional round at Rutledge Stadium in Converse. The Bobcats beat the Comanches 45-43.
Shiner running back Donyai Taylor slips away from Refugio's Javon Williams Friday during the Class 2A Division I regional round at Rutledge Stadium in Converse. Taylors had five touchdowns and 290 yards on he night.
Shiner running back Donyai Taylor rolls in for one of his five touchdowns against Refugio Friday during the Class 2A Division I regional round at Rutledge Stadium in Converse. Despite Taylors 290 yards the Bobcats beat the Comanches 45-43.
Shiner's Doug Brooks jumps over Donyai Taylor in an attempt for positive yardage against Refugio in the Class 2A Division I regional round at Rutledge Stadium in Converse. The Bobcats beat the Comanches 45-43.
Refugio wide receiver Antwaan Gross is shoved out of bounds by a Shiner defender. But not till Gross grabbed a Bobcat first down Friday during the Class 2A Division I regional round at Rutledge Stadium in Converse. The Refugio beat the Comanches 45-43.
Refugio wide receiver Jordan Kelley strides past Shiner's Dalton Brooks on his way to a Bobcat touchdown Friday during the Class 2A Division I regional round at Rutledge Stadium in Converse. The Bobcats beat the Comanches 45-43.
Refugio Head Coach Jason Herrington, hugs team chaplin T. Wayne Price after the Bobcat's come from behind victory over Shiner Friday in the Class 2A Division I regional round at Rutledge Stadium in Converse. The Bobcats beat the Comanches 45-43.
Refugio quarterback Austin Ochoa, slips past Shiner's Christian Wagner for positive yardage Friday during the Class 2A Division I regional round at Rutledge Stadium in Converse. The Bobcats beat the Comanches 45-43.
Shiner running back Donyai Taylor tiptoes past Refugio's Jordan Kelley on his way to a Comanche touchdown Friday during the Class 2A Division I regional round at Rutledge Stadium in Converse. The Bobcats beat Shiner 45-43.
Refugio quarterback Austin Ochoa, slips past several Shiner defenders for positive yardage Friday during the Class 2A Division I regional round at Rutledge Stadium in Converse. The Bobcats beat the Comanches 45-43.
Refugio's Javon Williams slows Shiner running back Donyai Taylor enough for other Bobcats to assist in the tackle during the Class 2A Division I regional round at Rutledge Stadium in Converse. The Bobcats beat the Comanches 45-43.
Shiner running back Donyai Taylor pushes past Refugio's Ysidro Mascorro as Antwaan Gross closes in to make the stop during Friday's Class 2A Division I regional round at Rutledge Stadium in Converse. The Bobcats beat the Comanches 45-43.
Refugio's Austin Ochoa runs the ball on the quarterback keeper for the first down against Shiner Friday during the Class 2A Division I regional round at Rutledge Stadium in Converse. The Bobcats beat the Comanches 45-43.
Evan Lewis | elewis@vicad.com
“Our kids don’t quit,” Herring said. “I didn’t know what I was going to say to them if we didn’t come back because they played their guts out and kept fighting, fighting, fighting and fighting. Fortunately, I didn’t have to.”
Refugio scored 31 points in the fourth quarter and took advantage of a fumble recovery by Thomas Keyes and an onside kick recovered by Javon Williams to set up its final two scores.
“It’s not first time we’ve been down,” said Refugio quarterback Austin Ochoa. “You can go back to week whatever against Mart and we were down there. We went into the locker room adjusted some things, kept our heads up and broke through.”
Ochoa did his part by rushing for 163 yards and two touchdowns, and passing for 352 yards and three touchdowns.
“Donyai played really well tonight,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “He was on a mission. Our guys came out believing. Donyai really put a good game together, and I’m really proud of his effort.”
The Comanches took the lead on Taylor’s 74-yard touchdown run with 10:42 left in the second quarter and held it until Martinez’s field goal.
“It’s very tough,” Boedeker said. “It’s tough on the kids. I’m proud of the effort. They left everything out there. It’s unfortunate they came up short. We as a group came up short. It’s one of those tough things we’re going to have to deal with. I’m proud of every one of these kids and every one of our coaches who put everything out there tonight.
“We did a lot of good things,” Boedeker added. “It’s just one of those things where things just didn’t go our way right there at the end and we came up short.”
Shiner rushed for 443 yards and averaged nearly 10 yards per carry.
“Much respect to their whole team,” said Refugio linebacker Ysidro Mascorro. “Their seniors have been wanting it, so of course they’re going to come at us. Our seniors worked since August so we didn’t want to be done. So we all just stayed in there. No heads down. No tears to get past, nothing.”
“We were hot, we were hot, we were throwing,” Herring said. “I just thought if we could get the ball back with any time left. I knew our only chance was to kick a field goal with 9 seconds left. Little Jordy had been our kicker and he’s a senior and my gut said go with Jordy.”
Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21
