Dylan Rosales

Dylan Rosales

 Contributed Photo

School:

Shiner High School

Sports Played:

Tennis

Who Is Your Favorite Athlete?

Novak Djokovic.

Who Were Your Most Influential Coaches?

Tony Williams from Victoria, Mrs. Jo Ann Muehstein, Coach Desi Nietsch.

What Are Your Plans After High School?

I will be Attending UTI in Houston for auto mechanics.

What Will You Remember Most About Your Athletic Career?

Going to Texas A&M the pass 4 years for tennis camp. Having the opportunity to Advance to Regionals the pass 3 years. It has been an awesome ride! I am sad many of us seniors won’t have an opportunity to play are last year, but am thankful for every moment I got to spend on the court!

