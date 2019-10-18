WEIMAR – Donyai Taylor wasn’t worried when No. 2 Shiner fell behind for the first time this season.
Taylor figured it was only a matter of time before the Comanches responded.
“It was a great catch and they scored,” Taylor said. “Coach always says, it’s not about the other team; it’s about us. If we come out and do what we’re supposed to do, we can do the things we want.”
Shiner bounced back quickly and went on to a 52-7 District 15-2A, Division I win over Weimar on Friday night at Weimar Wildcats Stadium.
“We talked about that all week long: that Weimar was capable of coming out and putting points on the board,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “If something happened early, we had to keep our composure and get ready to play four quarters of football. We did a good job of that.”
Shiner and Weimar came into the game with identical 7-0 season and 1-0 district records.
But after the Wildcats scored on the game’s opening drive on a 67-yard pass and run from Joey Ramirez to Dylerick Ellison, the Comanches took control.
Shiner needed only four plays to tie the game on a 27-yard touchdown run by Taylor, and the first of seven extra points by Connor Winkenwerder, who also kicked a 35-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.
“It’s always good to see how we respond,” said Shiner quarterback Tyler Palmer. “We responded well. They had a good play and a good catch. We went down the field and responded good.”
The Comanches battered Weimar with a strong rushing attack. Shiner had nine ball carriers account for 434 yards and averaged 9.4 yards per carry.
The Wildcats had only two possessions in the second half, and the fourth quarter was played with a running clock per district rules.
“We just ran the ball right at them,” Palmer said. “We’re a physical team. They were physical at first, and we just kept wearing them down. Our speed to the edge helped. We got to the edge, too.”
Taylor led the Comanches with 148 yards and two touchdowns on his nine carries.
“In the backfield, with the group we have,” he said, “we try to make the most of every carry we get.”
Zane Rhodes added 98 yards and one touchdown on eight carries; Palmer had 81 yards and one touchdown on 11 attempts; and Doug Brooks had 51 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
“They’ve been running hard all year,” Boedeker said. “It’s great effort by those guys. They work hard in practice. We have a rotation with them even in practice. It doesn’t matter who’s in there; they block well for each other. We don’t have to change what we call. That’s been a benefit for us.”
The Shiner defense chipped in with a 22-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Rhodes to give the Comanches the lead for good in the first quarter.
“I don’t really know what happened,” Rhodes said. “I just saw it and ran.”
“That play from Zane was a big play,” Boedeker added. “We told them before the game that we needed someone to step up and make a big play, and there were several of them who did.”
Weimar running back Ravon’Dre Wicks was limited by an ankle injury that kept him out of last week’s game.
Wicks rushed nine times for 59 yards, and had three catches for 20 yards. Ellison added four catches for 98 yards.
But the Wildcats had only seven first downs, and rushed for just 62 yards.
“All credit to them,” said Weimar coach Ryan McIver. “They’re a fantastic ball club. Their backs run really hard, and they’re very fast and very physical. Their line is really good too, and their defense played lights out all night.”
Shiner has district games against Kenedy and Brazos remaining before beginning the playoffs.
“That was a good team,” Palmer said. “We knew it would be a test tonight, and we got to play four quarters.”
“I thought we played pretty good,” Rhodes said. “I think the way we played tonight shows we’ll be a good contender when we get in the playoffs.”
McIver hopes the Wildcats have the opportunity to play Shiner again this season.
“This Shiner team is every bit as good as (state champion) Mason was last year,” he said. “I truly expect to see them in the fourth round. That’s my plan and that’s my goal. We’re going to try and fight through these next two weeks and get into the playoffs and see what we can do.”
Notes: Shiner leads the series 32-15 and has won the last eight games between the teams.
Weimar was attempting to go 8-0 for the first time in school history. The last time the Wildcats were 7-0 was in 2009 under head coach Kent Hawthorne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.