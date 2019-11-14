Shiner strikes early and often in bi-district win

FLORESVILLE — Doug Brooks noticed something about the Freer ball carriers during Shiner’s film sessions.
The Comanches took what Brooks saw and put it into action during Thursday night’s Class 2A, Division I bi-district playoff game.
“It looked like they were holding the ball loosely,” Brooks said. “We were able to take advantage of it tonight.”
The Shiner defense forced five turnovers, including two strip fumbles, while running off with a 77-7 win at a chilly Eschenburg Field.
The No. 2 Comanches improved to 11-0 and moved into the area round against the winner of Friday’s Hearne-Bracketville game.
“Big plays, it’s like we always preach,” said Shiner coach Daniel Boedeker. “When you get in the playoffs and big games throughout the year, guys have to make big plays, and once again we had several guys step up.”
The big plays came fast and furious for Shiner in a first half when it had only 12 offensive snaps but built a 69-0 lead.
“We came out with a lot of energy, a lot of fire,” Boedeker said. “We’re excited to be here in the playoffs, and the kids brought another energy level; I’m proud of their effort.”
The Comanches wasted no time taking control, as Dalton Brooks returned the opening kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown.
Shiner wasn’t finished, scoring five more times in the first quarter on a 36-yard run by Doug Brooks, a 40-yard return of a stripped ball by Trevor Haynes, a 14-yard run by quarterback Tyler Palmer, a 34-yard pass by Palmer to Zane Rhodes, and a 33-yard run by Devin Lehnert.
“The less snaps the better,” said Doug Brooks, who ran 66 yards for a touchdown on his only other carry in the second quarter. “We showed that Shiner is here to play.”
Donyai Taylor added a 67-yard touchdown run, Haynes ran 24 yards for a touchdown, and Palmer threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Rhodes before halftime.
“We weren’t holding back,” said senior Cole Patek. “We’ve got to treat every game like it’s the last.”
Patek had a sack for a defense that limited the Buckaroos (5-6) to 39 total yards and negative-13 yards rushing in the first half.
“Our defense is getting better each week,” Boedeker said. “They’re playing with a lot of confidence and they’re playing all together and it’s been big for us. I’m seeing improvements from things we struggled with early in the year.”
Shiner used its reserves the entire second half, which was played with a running clock.
The Comanches’ final score came on a 24-yard run by Noah Nevlud in the third quarter.
“I feel great about the way we played,” Doug Brooks said. “Coach Boedeker says to play fast and physical and I think we lived up to it. We’re going up the ladder like coach B always tells us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.