Zane Rhodes and Tyler Palmer were a good one-two punch Friday night in No. 1 Shiner's 69-20 win over 3A Blanco.
Rhodes tallied three TDS, scoring on runs of 10 and 44 and catching a 67-yard pass from Palmer. Palmer added two other TDs, connecting with Dalton Brooks on a 60-yard pass and scoring on a 78-yard run.
All three of Palmer's touchdowns came in the second quarter as Shiner jumped out to a 34-7 halftime lead.
The Comanches piled up 530 yards of total offense, including 303 rushing yards. .
Shiner also received rushing touchdowns from Dalton Brooks (22 yards), Doug Brooks (27), Trevor Haynes (36) and Devondrick Mathis (56).
Blanco managed just 196 yards of offense against a tough Comanche defense.
With the win, Class 2A, Division 1 Shiner improves to 2-0. Blanco falls to 1-1.
