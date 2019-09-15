1. Can East continue to dominate in-town rivalry?
Victoria East owns a 6-3 head-to-head record over Victoria West since the two schools opened in 2010.
East added to its edge over the Warriors with a 31-28 win last year and will be looking for another big game this year.
The problem for the Titans is they come into this week without a win. East has only mustered 28 points combined in its first three games and comes off a 42-14 loss to Corpus Christi Miller last Friday.
To get back on track, the Titans will need a big performance out of their defense in shutting down West’s rushing attack. Senior Christian Macias leads East with 13 solo tackles and five tackles for loss, and the team will need that same type of performance this week.
Offensively, East will be looking for continuity at the quarterback position. Ethan White took every snap last week after splitting time with Latavian Johnson earlier in the season.
2. Will West’s one-trick pony be enough?
Victoria West took home its first victory of the season last week over Corpus Christi Moody 30-7. In the game, the Warriors had one focus: wearing down their opponent with the team’s running game. It worked as West went for 429 yards on the ground and Tyvon Hardrick ran for 273 yards and four touchdowns.
But will that work again this week against an East team that has been surprisingly stout against the run?
The Titans have had their struggles defending the passing game, allowing over 600 yards combined in their past two games, but they haven’t allowed an individual runner to go over 100 yards so far this season. For most teams, this would mean there would be more of a passing game against East, but West has struggled mightily throwing the ball this season.
The Warriors’ two quarterbacks, Donovan Harris and Brendon Solis, have combined to throw for just 292 yards this season, and both have completion percentages under 50 percent. Meanwhile, West has rushed for over 700 yards and six touchdowns on the season, but the Warriors may need to mix their approach if they want to have success this week.
3. Will Cuero bounce back?
The defending Class 4A, Division II state champion started the season with a victory over Bay City, but since then, things have taken a turn for the worse.
In the Gobblers’ second game against Yoakum, the Gobblers gave up 355 yards on the ground and 186 through the air. Then, there was Friday’s game against El Campo, where Cuero suffered its worst loss in 39 years and was shut out for the first time since 2011.
Cuero returns only five players who started in the state championship game, and coach Travis Reeve knew the Gobblers would be a work in progress.
To turn things around, Cuero will need to see improvement in the passing game. Cuero has only averaged 45 yards per game through the air and only has one passing touchdown and nine total receptions.
The Gobblers will also need to find their way on the defensive side of the ball. Cuero is currently allowing over 30 points per game while averaging just over 16 points per game.
They will face a tough task this week traveling to Gonzales. The Apaches are coming off a 27-25 win over Yoakum.
4. Edna looks to keep up undefeated start
Edna meets East Bernard this week in a battle of slot-T teams.
The Cowboys are off to a 3-0 start and come off a hard-fought 30-27 victory over Brazosport on Friday.
Edna has found success on the ground this year, rushing for almost 1,000 yards as a team in just three games. The Cowboys are led by Javonte Seymore, who has 441 yards rushing on the season and eight touchdowns.
This week will be the toughest task the Cowboys have faced, as East Bernard has only given up 12 points in three games and has forced five turnovers.
Defensively, Edna will be up against a balanced offense that has averaged 123 yards through the air and 219 yards on the ground per game with a number of runners chipping in. Kobe Brown leads the ground attack for the Brahmas with 141 yards, while Dallas Novicke has thrown for four touchdowns.
5. Flyers try to put controversial game behind them
St. Joseph hit a bump in the road last week against Industrial but will look to move past its 20-14 overtime loss when the Flyers take on Tomball Christian this week. Even without starting quarterback Jacob Bordovsky, who is dealing with an injury, St. Joseph took Industrial to the brink at Bloomington’s Bobcat Stadium before losing on a controversial fourth-down call.
On the play, St. Joseph receiver KeAon Griffin came down with a ball at the same time as an Industrial defender. The referee ruled that Griffin took possession of the ball after the Industrial player was down, giving the Cobras the victory.
The Flyers’ defensive line will have its hands full this week with Solomon Hutchins. The senior running back has rushed for over 100 yards in each of the Warriors’ first two games. Tomball will also be looking for a bounce-back performance, after losing to Fort Bend Christian Academy last week.
