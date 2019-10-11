Industrial quarterback Karston Wimberly knew his team needed to make a statement in its District 14-3A, D1 opener.
Industrial 49, Yoakum 20.
Statement made.
"This team has smacked us in the past," Wimberly said. "It feels awesome. Words can't describe how good it feels to get back at them."
Wimberly led the way with four TDs, including long runs of 70 and 37 yards, to power the Cobras' offensive attack.
Karston "had a good game. Good rushing, good cuts, handled himself well," teammate Blayne Moreland said. "That's what we expect every week out of him."
Making a statement in a tough district is important, said Industrial coach James Dixon.
Industrial coach James Dixon after his team’s 49-20 win over Yoakum. pic.twitter.com/gm7cHpvwJx— thomasrmartinez (@thomasrmartinez) October 12, 2019
"It was a good opener for district, starting it here at our place," Dixon said. "I thought our kids came out with great effort, and you need to when you play a ball club like Yoakum. They're talented, and they've won eight playoff games the past two years."
Matthew Davis opened the scoring for the Cobras with a 5-yard touchdown run. A 2-point conversion made it 8-0 Cobras.
Yoakum, however, answered quickly as quarterback Blake Gordon had a 3-yard run, and after a failed 2-point attempt, the Bulldogs trailed 8-6.
Wimberly added a pair of 1-yard touchdowns to stretch the lead to 22-6 for the Cobras, and that score would stand at the half.
Karston Wimberly scores the second of his 1-yard TDS. He had four overall TD runs on the night. pic.twitter.com/PePs1LBykk— thomasrmartinez (@thomasrmartinez) October 12, 2019
"Karston is playing outstanding," Dixon said. "He's running the ball real good, and he's managing our offense."
The key to his offense is how physically it plays, Dixon said.
"Our whole backfield is doing a good job, and our offensive line has been playing lights out the past couple of weeks," he said.
Yoakum had trouble moving the ball consistently against Industrial.
Industrial’s Blayne Moreland said his team was pumped for Yoakum. pic.twitter.com/Dhc9wcwM9f— thomasrmartinez (@thomasrmartinez) October 12, 2019
"Unselfish players make for a great defense," said Moreland, who plays both running back and linebacker. "We have a really strong defense, and we're going to keep it that way, help us win games."
Industrial looks to add to its strong district start next week against Goliad, which won 29-18 over Luling to improve to 1-5, 1-0.
The plan for that game will be simple, Wimberly said.
Industrial’s Karston Wimberly scored 4 TDS and talks about the game. pic.twitter.com/dlQFMy6Dlq— thomasrmartinez (@thomasrmartinez) October 12, 2019
"We're going to do the same thing: shove it down their throat until they prove they can stop us," he said.
But for now, Industrial (5-1, 1-1) can savor its big win over Yoakum (2-4, 1-1).
"It shows we've got some stuff going for us, and we need to keep the momentum going and make a deep run," Moreland said.
Game notes
More offense for Industrial: Moreland scored on a 16-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Kael Estes added a 27-yard touchdown run to help the Cobras pad their third-quarter lead.
Blayne Moreland looks good on a 16-yard TD scamper. pic.twitter.com/EbquVBa1UW— thomasrmartinez (@thomasrmartinez) October 12, 2019
Good connection: Both Gordon and Ty Love had strong games to lead the Bulldogs' offensive attack. Gordon and Love connected on a pair of passing touchdowns, from 26 and 56 yards, to close out the scoring for Yoakum.
Yoakum’s Ty Love catches a nice 26-yard TD pass from QB Blake Gordon. pic.twitter.com/mqSn9vnXQp— thomasrmartinez (@thomasrmartinez) October 12, 2019
Industrial coaches talk to the Cobras after the game. pic.twitter.com/Pqs74hbEMw— thomasrmartinez (@thomasrmartinez) October 12, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.