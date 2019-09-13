BLOOMINGTON — St. Joseph wide receiver KeAon Griffin leaped into the air and fought to haul in what was thought to be a critical fourth-down reception in overtime Friday night against the Industrial Cobras. However, the Industrial defender was determined to have had control of the ball before Griffin came down with it. In overtime, there cannot be a change of possession on a play.
The ruling gave Industrial a come-from-behind 20-14 overtime victory.
“We intercepted the ball. When they came down, I thought we had it," said Industrial head coach Jaime Dixon. "In the wrestle of it, St. Joe did come up with it, but he was out of bounds. That’s what I argued. In overtime rules, once the ball changes possession, it’s dead. The game is over.”
Here’s that controversial 4th down. pic.twitter.com/y2MkFAvdCS— thomasrmartinez (@thomasrmartinez) September 14, 2019
The call on the field was unclear, but Dixon said they ruled on either the ball being out of bounds or that it changed possession.
Industrial (2-1) came out with a plan to run the ball and wear out the Flyer defense. The Flyers (1-1), however, were up to the task. They forced the Cobras to punt on their first possession.
The Cobras defense struck on St. Joseph’s second play of the game as Jaylon Jones intercepted a J’Den Miller pass.
Cobras get an INT from Jones in the end zone to stop a potential STJ scoring drive. 0-0. pic.twitter.com/ZcE7BRshJB— thomasrmartinez (@thomasrmartinez) September 14, 2019
Cobra running back Kaleb Figirova then broke free on a 75-yard touchdown run. Featuring a swinging gate formation on the two point play, the ball was shuttled to the gate side of the formation, where Matthew Davis was ready to scamper in for the conversion. The first quarter ended with Industrial up 8-0.
“We just kept fighting," Figirova said. "We had our ups and downs, but we’re brothers, and we’ll never turn our backs on each other and fail as a team.”
The second quarter belonged to St. Joseph both offensively and defensively. The Flyers’ athleticism was on display as the stout defense forced a fumble recovered by Jacoby Robinson.
The offense quickly capitalized on the turnover as quarterback J’Den Miller burst through the Cobra line and dashed 95 yards for the score.
Flyer’s Miller takes it about 95 yards for the TD. STJ trails 8-7 with 8:39 left in first half. pic.twitter.com/vrWMAXiRcM— thomasrmartinez (@thomasrmartinez) September 14, 2019
Down 8-7, the Flyer defense forced another Cobra fumble, this time recovered by George Pena.
On the ensuing possession, the offense executed a perfectly drawn screen pass as Miller flipped the ball over the rushing defensive linemen. KeAon Griffin caught the pass and broke free for a 61-yard score, giving his team a 14-8 lead heading into halftime.
“Our effort was tremendous. We fought and fought. Just like they had injuries, we had injuries coming in. We were playing with a backup quarterback and a backup starting tackle on offense and defense,” Flyer head coach Bryan Jones stated.
Jones saw his defense make strides in slowing down a potent Industrial rushing attack.
“We worked hard all week. We knew they were going to come out and hit us hard. We did answer the bell quite a few times,” said Jones.
Ultimately, a few tough penalties and turnovers slowed the momentum for the Flyers.
“We had some untimely penalties that put us in a bind," Jones said. "We kept them on the field, and they scored. With a team like that, that’s all it takes. We have to be more disciplined on our end with some of those penalties.”
The third quarter saw both teams trading possessions with neither team able to score.
With 5:31 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, Industrial quarterback Karston Wimberly found a crease and ran in from 33 yards out for a Cobra touchdown. On another swinging gate two-point attempt, Flyer defensive back KeAon Griffin intercepted the two-point attempt, keeping the score tied at 14.
Cobras’ Wimberky scores to tie game. pic.twitter.com/seWuuAYOSw— thomasrmartinez (@thomasrmartinez) September 14, 2019
The fourth quarter ended as the Cobras lined up for a 35-yards field goal. The Cobras faked the kick. The Flyer defense was ready and stopped the run to end the game tied.
Cobras went for a fake FG with 3 secs left. No good. We’re heading to OT. pic.twitter.com/3SnVNKMxnX— thomasrmartinez (@thomasrmartinez) September 14, 2019
“We gave it all we had," Flyer quarterback Miller said. "We left everything on the field. We just have to finish tough games.”
Both teams will be back in action next week as St. Joseph will travel to Tomball to take on Tomball Christian Home School.
Industrial will host Ingleside.
Industrial coach Jamie Dixon explains key fourth down play in OT, from his point of view. pic.twitter.com/OAahHP07Mw— thomasrmartinez (@thomasrmartinez) September 14, 2019
J’den Miller talks about the Flyers’ tough loss. pic.twitter.com/cZ0tqzztxk— thomasrmartinez (@thomasrmartinez) September 14, 2019
Karston Wimblerly talks about the Cobras win. pic.twitter.com/QwtrNv6LM8— thomasrmartinez (@thomasrmartinez) September 14, 2019
