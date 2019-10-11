CORPUS CHRISTI – The Victoria East and West boys golf teams competed in the first round of the Flour Bluff Varsity Tournament on Friday at the Gulf Winds Golf Course in Corpus Christi.
The Titans are currently in third place with a 357 team score. Clayton Maraggia led the way for East with an 82, while Delano Castillo carded an 85, Grant McIntosh a 92 and Colton Mundy 98.
West is currently in seventh place with a team score of 417. Low man for the Warriors was Caleb Reinecke with a 96. Wade Patek carded a 104, Anthony Garza 106 and Fischer Saxton 111.
Flour Bluff leads with a 337, and Corpus Christi Ray is in second with a 342.
The second round begins Saturday at 7:30 a.m.
