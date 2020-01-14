When Victoria East’s Neesa Poncio walks onto the field this season, it will be more than pitching and hitting.
Poncio, who pitches and plays the outfield, is dedicating this year to her grandmother, who passed away in November.
“She came to every one of my games with my grandpa,” Poncio said. “Whether she was sick or healthy, she was there. It’s heartbreaking that she wont be here anymore but she’ll aways be with me.”
Poncio has overcome her share of adversity the past two years.
She suffered from plica buildup in her knee and was limited to playing time her junior season.
Poncio underwent successful surgery in September and is back to 100 percent with the season set to start next month.
“Having my grandma gone really pushed me,” Poncio said. “It’s really pushed me to keep pushing towards the dreams I’ve always had.”
Poncio’s dedication was rewarded when she signed a letter of intent to play college softball at NJCAA Coastal Bend College on Tuesday afternoon at the East library.
Poncio became the fifth East softball player in the last two years to sign at the collegiate level.
“The coaches have major confidence in me,” Poncio said. “From the first tryout, they instantly knew they wanted me to play for them.”
Poncio hopes to make the most of her senior season and hopefully give the Lady Titans the boost they need to reach the postseason for the first time since 2015.
“It’s good for her to continue playing softball and good for her to get an education,” said East coach Melissa Buck. “It sets a good example for the kids and shows what they can do with hard work.”
Poncio joins Cameron Steen in the Lady Titans’ starting rotation and plans to continue that roll in college.
Outfield or in the circle, she plans to make an immediate impact for the Cougars.
“I love the game,” Poncio said. “Hopefully I can bring the joy of the game. If someone feels like they are not good enough, I can show them softball has its good days and bad days.”
Poncio is excited to begin the next chapter of her life, but the only thing on her mind is putting together a playoff run with the rest of her East teammates.
“I want to have an amazing senior season,” Poncio said. “I think my teammates and I realized the most important six inches is between our ears and if we remember that, we can do amazing things.”
NOTE: Poncio will major in Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.