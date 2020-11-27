It is always good to end your regular season on a high note, and Victoria East (6-3, 5-3) did just that in their final game of the year against Corpus Christi Moody (3-6, 2-6).
“We’re on a four-game win streak, so we know what to do, and what to do in order to win,” said East defensive back Evan Brown.
In a game that included a two-hour second quarter lightning delay, the Titans dominated the Trojans on the ground both offensively and defensively. East rushed for a total of 349 yards, while limiting the Trojan ground attack to 25 total rushing yards.
“We felt like our offensive line did a good job up front. Our running backs all contributed well today,” said East coach Roland Gonzalez. “Moody did some very good things against us throwing the ball. I was very pleased with our run defense across the board.”
Behind running back Alan Jimenez, the Titans took the opening possession and drove the field, scoring on a Jimenez 2-yard run.
The Trojan offense was able to find success on a few explosive passing plays.
Following the East score, Trojan quarterback hit Darrell Nation on a 65-yard go route for a score on their first play of the game.
East responded with another long drive and a Latavian Johnson score, this time from 10 yards out.
The second quarter was all East as they continued to dominate the offensive front behind Jimenez, Johnson, and Jadon Williams. Their rushing efforts resulted in two second quarter touchdowns, both by Jimenez.
In between the two rushing touchdowns in the second quarter, Brown returned an interception 47 yards for the third Titan touchdown of the quarter. He added a second pick on the next Moody drive.
It was more of the same for the Titans in the second half, as due to the weather, the teams decided to play with a running clock. Jimenez and sophomore running back Ja Carrien Giles each had a second half rushing touchdown.
Jimenez finished the evening with 166 yards and 4 scores.
East will use the momentum they have created heading into their bye week. They will then enter into the first round of the playoffs the following week.
“Going into the playoffs it’s always good to end on a good note with confidence going into your next game,” said Gonzalez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.