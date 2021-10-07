Victoria West vs. East Football
Victoria West’s Gavin Pizana celebrates the team’s win over East after the annual Battle of Boot game on Oct. 1 at Memorial Stadium.
Victoria West vs. East Football
Victoria East’s Jadon Williams carries the ball during a District 15-5A, Division I game against West at Memorial Stadium on Oct 1.
Victoria West vs. East Football
Victoria West students take a selfie in the student section before the Battle of the Boot game on Oct. 1 at Memorial Stadium.
Victoria West vs. East Football
The Victoria East drill team performs at halftime for the Battle of the Boot game on Oct. 1 at Memorial Stadium.
Victoria West vs. East Football
The Victoria East band performs at halftime for the Battle of the Boot game on Oct. 1 at Memorial Stadium.
Victoria West vs. East Football
Victoria West’s D’Andre Fillmore carries the ball during their District 15-5A, Division I game against East on Oct. 1 at Memorial Stadium.
Victoria West vs. East Football
Victoria West’s Grantt Biles kicks a field goal during their District 15-5A, Division I game against East on Oct. 1 at Memorial Stadium.
Victoria West vs. East Football
The Victoria West players celebrate their win over East after the annual Battle of the Boot game on Oct. 1 at Memorial Stadium.

Emree Weaver is the Chief Photographer at the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at (361) 580-6584 or eweaver@vicad.com.

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.