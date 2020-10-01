Victoria East defensive back James Jones couldn't believe the distance between him and his receiver after Corpus Christi Carroll quarterback Gabriel Garza threw a pass in his direction.
Jones graciously secured the catch and ran 100 yards down the field for a touchdown.
The interception was his second of the night and one of many defensive plays that helped contribute to the Titans' 28-0 win over Carroll in the District 15-5A, Division I opener for both teams.
"I was blessed to catch it," Jones said. "I'm glad I was able to get that pick and take it all the way to the house. It was the pressure that our defense gave, and the quarterback threw it to the wrong person."
The Titans (2-0, 1-0) received another strong performance from sophomore quarterback Jadon Williams in his second start of the season.
Williams scored the Titans' first touchdown of the game and passed for 117 yards.
"My teammates trusted me and I put my trust in them," Williams said. "It felt really great, but we still have to improve. We made some mistakes, but we have to always look ahead and keep riding and grinding."
The Titans were able to overcome nine penalties by combining for 397 yards of total offense.
East's backfield combined for 160 rushing yards behind Alan Jimenez, Ja'Carrian Giles, Bryson Gardner and Williams.
"It's a great way to start district play," said East coach Roland Gonzalez. "We didn't do everything right but we did enough to win tonight."
Elijah Perry outran his defender in the second quarter and hauled in a 49-yard touchdown pass from Williams to give East its second touchdown and a 14-0 halftime lead.
Brown followed in the third quarter with a 29-yard touchdown reception before Jones sealed the game with his interception return in the fourth quarter.
Brown, Perry and Gardner combined for 106 yards receiving.
"Our defense, our line and our offense played with heart," Jones said. "We played until the final whistle. Our coaches made good calls all night, and our young quarterback is showing out."
The Tigers (0-2, 0-1) have now suffered 23 consecutive losses.
Carroll was led by Sylvester Hardeman and Jayden Smith, who combined for 72 yards on the ground.
Carroll receiver Payton Hammitt caught five passes for 35 yards.
"We can't overlook any team," Williams said. "I think it was great for us to come out against some good competition and get the win."
The Titans continue district play next Friday in their home opener against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.
The Eagles are coming off a 57-20 win over Corpus Christi King.
"There will have to be a quick turnaround for us," Gonzalez said. "We have a big game against Veterans Memorial, and we're excited about that. Right now we're going to enjoy the win and then prepare for Veterans."
