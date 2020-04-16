The lights were turned on at Victoria's Memorial Stadium on Thursday night. Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said the lights would be on at the stadium from 8-9 p.m.
Monday through Friday until school is back in session or the school year comes to an end.
"It's a show of support for our students, teachers and staff to show we're in this together," said VISD Athletic Director Bobby Jack Wright.
This nationwide movement of turning on the lights started in Texas, and VISD is just the latest district to show support.
