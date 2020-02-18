Faith Academy and San Antonio St. Gerard are quite familiar with each other.
The two teams have played each other six times in the past two years.
That familiarity showed Tuesday night in a nail-biting playoff game at Faith Family Church, a back and fourth affair that the Cougars won 78-70.
“A lot of it was just getting through our nerves”, said Faith Academy head coach Dusty Lemke. “We did a really good job of pushing the pace in the first half. We knew their depth situation, and we knew what ours was. If we could run, it would be beneficial in the second half. We were able to do that pretty well."
Lemke said the second half was a dog fight.
"This is the sixth time we’ve played them in two years, so we know each other really well. Things we usually don’t run, we put in just for this game. I thought our guys responded really well to the situation and really came together in the second half.”
Faith Academy guard Avery Yates led all scorers with 29 points, hitting six three-pointers and making them when it mattered most.
“I caught a rhythm and just started shooting more”, said Yates. “None of us have really played in a playoff game, so we had to shake off the nerves in the first half. In the second half, we were more active with our rebounding and hustling by diving for loose balls and stuff like that.”
The Cougars started the game off in a man-to-man defense and were able to keep St. Gerard in front of them, even with both teams going back and forth making shots, which led to a 38-33 score at halftime.
During the first minute of the third quarter, Faith Academy switched its defense to a full-court press that didn’t seem to hinder the Royals from getting the ball up the floor.
When the Cougars would make a bucket, St. Gerard would answer right back with one of its own. The Royals also switched up their look on defense by displaying a three-two half-court zone, but Faith Academy was still able to find the basket from long-range. St. Gerard kept fighting with a three-point play to cut the lead at 70-65 with two and a half minutes left.
In the end, Faith Academy’s shot making was too much as they secured the ball in the final minute to reach a 78-70 victory.
Faith Academy 78, San Antonio St. Gerard 70
Scoring: FA: Luke Sevier, 7; Avery Yates, 29; Landon Rodgers, 4; James Ortiz, 4, Tyler Torres, 8; Jacob Hall, 12; Keigan Rondon, 3; Deuce Graham, 2; Evan Tijerina 8. SG: Garcia, 6' R. Misquiti, 19; Cruz, 10; Baldero 12; Martinez 5; Keahey, 8;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.