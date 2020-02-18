Jocelyn Washington didn’t need much time to feel comfortable with her new teammates.
Washington quickly felt accepted when she transferred from Victoria West to St. Joseph.
“Actually, it didn’t take long at all,” she said. “I really fit in when we started practicing. We started bonding, and I really loved it here.”
Washington made her presence felt by scoring 15 points and dominating the boards in the Lady Flyers’ 63-45 TAPPS Class 5A area playoff win over San Antonio Providence on Tuesday night at the Flyer Dome.
“I just try to help out my team the best I can,” Washington said. “Staying down low is what I’m good at, and that’s what I do to help my team.”
St. Joseph improved to 25-8 and moved into the regional playoffs against the winner of the Houston Second Baptist-Corpus Christi St. John Paul II game.
“During the summer they played together and we kind of had to build on that in the preseason,” said St. Joseph coach Leslie Wunsch. “We had a lot of games in the preseason and tournaments where we just looked at a lot of different things. There were some bumps in the road that we had to definitely take care of, but they’re gelling. They’re definitely on the same page right now.”
Maiya Tillman scored 19 points and Taylor Foeh added nine points for the Lady Flyers, who worked their inside-out game to near perfection.
“High-low has become our go-to play that we have,” Wunsch said. “Jocelyn and Taylor really know how to work with each other inside. I think although we weren’t getting the defensive rebounds we needed to get, we were getting offensive rebounds and scoring. In the second half, we went to the 2-3 and we shut them down. They weren’t able to get to the basket like we were before.”
Julianna Olivarez scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Provets (17-17), who trailed by double digits the entire second half.
“Our high-low game was working,” Washington said. “We said, ‘Let’s stick with it,’ and it got us where it did.”
Washington is hoping to make her senior season a special one, and is looking forward to the next round.
“The key is to stay confident but not cocky,” she said. “We just need to keep playing like we’ve been playing and improve every time we go out.”
TAPPS Class 5A Area
Victoria St. Joseph 63, San Antonio Providence 45
Points: (P) Julianna Olivarez 23, Caroline Medina 4, Sarah Hauck 6, Chloe Martinez 3, Gabriella Sioala 2, Marianna Alvarado 2, Madalyn Gonzalez 5. (SJ) Tara Swor 4, Taylor Foeh 9, Heidi Terry 4, Lauren Theriot 2, Maiya Tillman 19, Cheyenne Stewart 4, Madison Rother 6, Jocelyn Washington 15.
Halftime: St. Joseph 36-25. 3-pointers: Olivarez, Martinez, Rother 2, Tillman. Records: Providence 17-17; St. Joseph 25-8.
