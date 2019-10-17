La’Trell Barfield had been a big part of Victoria West’s defense throughout the season, and the Warriors were hoping for similar production from Barfield when he was moved to starting wide receiver two weeks ago.
That production came against Corpus Christi King when Barfield ran for 73 yards and a touchdown while hauling in one reception for 32 yards and another touchdown to go along with two tackles on the night.
“I’ve just started to fit into the offense more," said Barfield, a junior. “The coaches have been working with me in practice and it’s made me a lot more comfortable.”
La'Trell Barfield @LatrellB_24 on his two touchdown performance. pic.twitter.com/ceTz0lcd7I— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) October 18, 2019
Barfield’s performance was part of a huge game from the Warriors' offense in which West defeated Corpus Christi King (1-7, 1-5) 52-14. The win improved Victoria West’s record to 3-4 overall on the season and gave West a 3-2 record in District 15-5A, Division I.
The Warriors are out on the field preparing for their game against Corpus Christi King. pic.twitter.com/VmKqOCdcd7— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) October 17, 2019
It was the Warriors second straight district win and second game in a row in which they scored over 50 points.
“The offense has really gelled," said Victoria West head coach Courtney Boyce. “Overall they were a young group coming into this season but they’ve grown. The guys up front did a really good job, the running backs are doing a good job of seeing the holes and we made some big plays on the outside as well.”
Donovan Harris started off the scoring on Victoria West’s first drive, hitting Barfield on a 32 yard pass in the corner of the endzone. West added on in the first half. Barfield ran in a touchdown from 60 yards out on the Warriors third drive and West went into the locker room with a 31-0 lead at halftime.
The Warriors offense is out on the field. West plays CC King tonight at 7 at Memorial Stadium. pic.twitter.com/LAOWLuymcF— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) October 17, 2019
West added two more touchdowns to start the second half, before King answered midway through the third quarter with its first score. King added a second touchdown with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter.
Victoria West takes the field for its game against Corpus Christi King. pic.twitter.com/GdIEZzH1WD— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) October 17, 2019
Tyvon Hardrick ran for 172 yards on 12 carries and had two touchdowns in the game. Harris ran for 139 yards on 11 carries and threw for 38 yards and had three touchdowns overall, while Jonathan Buckner rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown on nine carries while adding three tackles on the defensive end.
“I’ve just been really trying to keep my endurance up now that I’m playing more on both offense and defense,” said Buckner. “I just want to help the team out as much as I can in any way. Everyone on this team picks each other up and will do whatever they need to do.”
Jonathan Buckner @jonfromthe6 on playing both offense and defense for the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/EqkHO5eQd3— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) October 18, 2019
Many players for West saw time on both sides of the ball, along with Buckner and Barfield, Harris also played defense and Colten Matus saw time on both sides of the ball among others.
“It’s getting later in the season and these guys are in really good shape,” Boyce said. “If guys are getting tired there are other guys and have stepped up and gone in. It’s a team effort and everybody is doing their part.”
A negative for the Warriors was penalties. West committed 11 penalties throughout the game, costing the Warriors 124 yards. Boyce said the team had to focus on keeping their composure in tough situations and get back to the huddle.
West’s defense held a team to two scores or less for it’s second straight game, after allowing just six point to Corpus Christi Carroll the previous week.
The Warriors' defense held King to under 200 yards on the night and did not allow a single completion.
“The defensive line has continued to get better,” said Boyce. "They have made some plays but also have freed up our linebackers to run to the football, and I think that’s the key.”
The Warriors will play Flour Bluff next Friday, the Hornets are 5-1 on the season and undefeated in district at 4-0.
“The biggest focus for is is just going to practice and working on limiting our mistakes,” said Barfield. “And we have to keep firing off the ball and doing everything as well as we have been these last two weeks.”
