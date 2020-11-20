West senior quarterback Blake Buzzell did not want this to be his last home game as a Warrior. On senior night, Buzzell came out strong, tossing five touchdown passes in a 61 to 20 rout of Corpus Christi Carroll.
West (6-1, 6-0) remains tied for the District 15-5A, Division I lead with Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial with the win. The Warriors have an excellent chance for Buzzell and his senior teammates to play another game at home.
“This is possibly our last home game. Hopefully we can get another two wins to get a home game. It was a lot to take in tonight, being senior night. It could possibly be our last home game,” Buzzell said.
West came out strong on their first possession and put together a nice drive, culminating with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Buzzell to Jose Aguilar.
Carroll (1-7, 1-6) hung around for a bit as quarterback Gabriel Garza connected with Leroy Rodriguez from 26 yards out, making it a 7 to 6 game late in the first quarter.
That was about as close as it was going to get as Buzzell and his teammates scored five unanswered touchdowns to close out the first half.
“I always have trust with my receivers and their route running. They are all fast, and they can all catch,” said Buzzell. “We started a little rough at the beginning of the season, but we have progressively gotten better. Our offensive line is amazing. I think I’ve only been sacked two times.”
West running back Adam Diaz scored the Warriors' second touchdown of the first half on a 1-yard run. La’Trell Barfield and Joe Aguilar each had a first half touchdown catch. Defensive back John Martinez returned an interception 40 yards for a score. Barfield added a 5-yard touchdown run late in the half.
The game was out of reach at half time as West led 41 to 12.
West head coach Courtney Boyce was pleased with his team’s play but knows they must clean up a few things up in order to defeat district powerhouse Veterans Memorial next week.
“It was differently emotional for the seniors. I’m very proud of them and their leadership. Hopefully we can get them another home game,” he said. “We have to cut down the penalties and get better at the details before next week,” he added.
As far as the play of Buzzell, Boyce was more than satisfied.
“He came out and did a very good job. He made some great decisions and I’m proud of his and the receivers' work ethic. I’m proud of the offensive line giving him the time to throw the football,” Boyce said.
Samuel Brito, Dion Green, and Barfield each had second half touchdown catches. Barfield's reception was thrown by backup quarterback Brendan Solis.
The Warrior defensive created four turnovers on the evening — three of those interceptions.
West will look to keep the winning streak alive next week in Corpus Christi against Veterans Memorial.
